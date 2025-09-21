Iran, E3 To Hold Talks In New York Next Week

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Sep 22 (IANS) Iran and the three European countries of France, Britain and Germany, collectively known as the E3, will hold talks on Tehran's nuclear issue in New York early next week, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The negotiations will be held on Monday or Tuesday at the level of the foreign ministers and will be attended by European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Tasnim quoted an informed source as saying.

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday left Tehran for New York as the head of a diplomatic delegation to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He is also scheduled to hold consultations with his counterparts from different countries on bilateral, regional and international issues on the sidelines of the UNGA session, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

The new round of talks between Iran and the E3 came as the UN Security Council on Friday failed to adopt a resolution that would extend sanctions relief for Iran under a 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), between Tehran and world powers, Xinhua news agency reported.

Last month, the E3 triggered the JCPOA's "snapback" mechanism, which allows UN sanctions to be reimposed within 30 days if Iran is judged in breach of the accord. The sanctions are expected to take effect later this month.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council announced on Saturday that the country's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency would be "effectively" suspended following the Security Council's vote.

The JCPOA has been under strain since the United States unilaterally withdrew in 2018, prompting Iran to gradually reduce compliance.

Since September last year, Iran has held several rounds of talks with the three European states, mainly focused on Tehran's nuclear issue and the removal of sanctions.