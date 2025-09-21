Global Immigration Partners Responds To Trump Administration's New 'Gold Card' Immigration Program

Trump Gold Card

E2 Visa to Green Card

Gold Card

EB5 proof of funds

Trump Administration's newly announced Gold Card framework-a donation-based immigration pathway that could reshape U.S. employment-based green card strategies.

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Immigration Partners , a leading U.S.-based immigration law firm, today commented on the Trump Administration's newly announced Gold Card framework-a donation-based immigration pathway that could reshape U.S. employment-based green card strategies.

The Executive Order, issued September 19, 2025, directs the Department of Commerce (DOC) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to develop procedures within 90 days for three new pathways: the Trump Gold Card, Corporate Gold Card, and the forthcoming Platinum Card (White House release).

Key Points of the Gold Card Framework

Not a New Visa Category: The Gold Card provides a new evidentiary standard for existing employment-based green card categories-EB-1A (Extraordinary Ability) and EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW).

Donation-Based Qualification:

Individuals: $1 million nonrefundable donation to the U.S.

Corporations: $2 million donation to sponsor an employee (transferability rules still unclear).

Visa Quotas Still Apply: Applicants from countries like India and China may still face multi-year backlogs.

Platinum Card Preview: A separate Platinum Card will require a $5 million donation and may allow up to 270 days in the U.S. annually without U.S. tax on foreign income-pending implementation guidance.

EB-5 Unchanged: While the Executive Order mentions considering EB-5 visas for Gold Card eligibility, EB-5 has not been replaced.

“While the Gold Card program opens intriguing possibilities for high-net-worth individuals and employers, it is not yet operational,” said the Managing Partner at Global Immigration Partners.“Applicants should not make commitments until DHS and DOC release full procedures and eligibility criteria.”

Global Immigration Partners will continue monitoring developments and provide strategic guidance to clients considering donation-based options alongside traditional visa categories like EB-5 or H-1B.

About Global Immigration Partners

Global Immigration Partners is a Washington, D.C.-based immigration law firm specialising in investment migration, employment-based immigration, and global mobility solutions. Our attorneys advise individuals, corporations, and investors worldwide on navigating complex U.S. immigration pathways.

Press Secretary

Global Immigration Partners PLLC

+1 267-507-6078

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Trump Gold Card

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.