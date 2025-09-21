Kareena Kapoor Says She Was 'Busy With My Boys' On Her Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 45 and she celebrated the milestone with her boys.

Kareena took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself kissing a helium balloon with“Happy Birthday Amma” written on it.

“Felt all the love So grateful Thank you to each and everyone who wished me... I love you all. Busy with my boys today,” wrote the actress, who is married to Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, caption.

It was on Sunday, September 22, when the actress turned 45 and a string of her close ones shared birthday notes for the Bollywood diva.

Talking about work, Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty's action film“Singham Again”. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the title role, alongside Kareena, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. It is the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe franchise.

The film draws parallels to the Ramayana, where Bajirao Singham and his team embark on a mission to rescue his wife, confronting a mysterious and formidable antagonist along the way.

Earlier this month, the star was spotted in Birmingham for an event. The actress dressed in a beautiful silver sequin saree looked like a dream.

Bollywood ace designer Manish Malhotra, who designed the saree, took to his social media account to share a lot of pictures of the actress straight from the event.

He captioned it as“Where Every Sequin Flows Like A Wave of Elegance... Shimmering Waves Timeless Grace... TheOneAndOnly @kareenakapoorkhan Stunning in CustomMade #mymmsaree #kareenakspoorkhan styling @lakshmilehr @manishmalhotra”

Kareena was also seen signing autographs and clicking selfies with fans. In another video gone viral, Kareena can be seen greeting the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Zafar Iqbal. Kareena, a few days ago, was spotted unwinding and relaxing on the streets of London.