'Praiseworthy Contribution In Morocco's Progress': Rajnath Singh Meets Indian Community

MENAFN - IANS) Rabat, Sep 22 (IANS) On the first day of his historic two-day official visit to Morocco, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with the Indian diaspora in Rabat and praised their contributions to both their host country and their homeland.

The visit marks the first-ever by an Indian Defence Minister to the North African nation, signalling deepening strategic ties between India and Morocco.

Taking to the social media platform X, Rajnath Singh shared his appreciation for the Indian community in Morocco:

“Delighted to interact with the Indian community in Rabat. Lauded their hard work and dedication that defines the Indian community across the world. It is praiseworthy, how they are contributing to Morocco's progress and at the same time remain connected to their roots in India.”

The Defence Minister's office also posted:“Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh interacted with the Indian Community in Rabat, Morocco. He highlighted the transformational journey of India in last decade in multiple dimensions including economy, manufacturing, technology, startups, digital revolution and defence capabilities. Indian diaspora echoed the growing sense of pride derived from rising global stature of India.”

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence, the visit, held at the invitation of Morocco's Minister Delegate of National Defence Abdeltif Loudiyi, aims to strengthen defence, strategic, and industrial cooperation between the two nations.

A major highlight of the visit will be the inauguration of Tata Advanced Systems Maroc's new manufacturing facility in Berrechid, which will produce the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8x8. This is the first Indian defence manufacturing plant in Africa, marking a significant milestone for India's defence exports under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

During his visit, Rajnath Singh will also hold bilateral talks with Loudiyi and meet Morocco's Minister of Industry and Trade, Ryad Mezzour, to explore new avenues for industrial collaboration.

The two countries are expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence Cooperation, establishing a formal framework for expanded defence ties, training programmes, exchanges, and industrial linkages.

“Ties between India and Morocco have gained momentum since His Majesty King Mohammed VI's meeting with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in 2015 in India. The upcoming visit is expected to add fresh energy to this partnership, particularly in the defence and strategic sectors,” the Defence Ministry said.

India's naval cooperation with Morocco has also been growing, with regular Indian Navy port calls at Casablanca in recent years. The upcoming MoU is expected to further consolidate these maritime ties.