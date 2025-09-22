Azerbaijan Veils Off Mutual Investments With Uzbekistan In 1H2025
The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) shows that the share of the country's investments in Uzbekistan in the total FDI was 1.6 percent.
Thus, Uzbekistan secured the 10th position within the hierarchy of premier investment locales emanating from Azerbaijan.
During the first six months of 2024, the FDI volume from Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan amounted to $67.4 million.
In the first half of the current year, the total FDI in the Azerbaijani economy exceeded $3.2 billion, which is $244.3 million, or 8.2 percent, more compared to the same period in 2024.
Meanwhile, the FDI volume from Azerbaijan to foreign economies during the reporting period amounted to $1.35 billion, which is $351.561 million, or 35.2 percent, more than in the first half of last year.
