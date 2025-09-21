Italian Influencer Alfredo Barulli Among the First to Experience the New Rolls-Royce Spectre in Dubai

Alfredo Barulli, the Italian-born luxury lifestyle influencer, has been among the first to experience the highly anticipated Rolls-Royce Spectre

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alfredo Barulli , the Italian-born luxury lifestyle influencer and global reputation advisor based in Dubai, has been among the first to experience the highly anticipated Rolls-Royce Spectre, the brand's groundbreaking electric super coupé.Known for his presence in the world's most prestigious circles, Alfredo Barulli shared his first impressions of the Rolls-Royce Spectre through a cinematic reel that quickly caught the attention of his international audience. The collaboration reflects the alignment between Barulli's image of quiet luxury and authority and Rolls-Royce's commitment to redefining automotive excellence.“The Spectre is not just a car - it's a statement,” said Alfredo Barulli.“Being one of the first to experience it in Dubai was an honor. Rolls-Royce has once again proven that true luxury is about presence, power, and timeless elegance.”From his residence in the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, Alfredo Barulli has established himself as both a media strategist to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and a luxury lifestyle influencer with a global reach. His collaborations often blend prestige brands with thought-leadership narratives, reflecting his unique dual role as an advisor and public figure. With this collaboration, Alfredo Barulli continues to reinforce his positioning as a trusted voice in the luxury industry and a public figure whose influence bridges the worlds of business, lifestyle, and high society.About the Spectre:The Rolls-Royce Spectre marks the brand's official entry into the electric vehicle era, combining sustainability with uncompromising craftsmanship. Its debut has been celebrated worldwide, with select influencers and high-profile figures invited for exclusive first-hand experiences.

