A Legacy Of Family And Community: The Simonetta Brothers Honor Late Brother In Pearly Baker's Acquisition

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Simonetta brothers - Philip, Joseph, and Michael - have officially acquired Pearly Baker's Alehouse, a Lehigh Valley landmark, marking the beginning of a bold new chapter for the historic venue. While the move reflects the brothers' continued expansion in real estate, mortgage, and hospitality, it is also deeply personal.

Earlier this year, the Simonetta family lost their brother, Anthony“Tony” Simonetta, (42) a beloved figure known for his passion for people, music, and community. Tony was a partner with Joey and Mike at Mother's Bar, and his dream had always been for the family to one day acquire Pearly Baker's.

That dream is now a reality.

“When Philip was in town for Tony's funeral, Jonathon Davis, one of Pearly's owners, approached us about purchasing it,” said The Simonetta Brothers.“Truthfully, in a weird way, the reason we were able to acquire Pearly's is because of Tony. This was his vision, and we knew we had to make it happen. we would give anything for him to be here with us.”

In a moving tribute, Tony's 13-year-old daughter, Rowen Rose Simonetta, will join Pearly Baker's as a hostess - ensuring her father's legacy and love for community live on in the heart of downtown Easton.

The acquisition of Pearly Baker's comes during a whirlwind period of growth for the Simonetta family. Alongside this venture, Philip has expanded his real estate brokerage into five states and launched mortgage services, while Joseph and Michael continue to expand their presence in hospitality and entertainment.

Yet, despite the business milestones, the heart of this chapter remains family. Pearly Baker's will not only bring a bold, reimagined vision to Easton but will also stand as a tribute to a brother whose dream paved the way.

About the Simonetta Brothers

The Simonetta brothers - Philip, Joseph, and Michael - are entrepreneurs dedicated to building businesses that create memorable experiences. With ventures spanning real estate, mortgage, food, and entertainment, their approach combines authenticity, results, and community. Their latest project, Pearly Baker's Alehouse, honors their late brother Tony's vision and legacy, bringing fire, family, and purpose to a Lehigh Valley institution.

