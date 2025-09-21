NHG Health And Tanoto Foundation Jointly Launch I Can't Believe It Tastes So Good Healthy Cookbook

(Left to right) Associate Professor Karen Ng, Chief, Primary Care, Population Health, NHG Health, Chief Executive Officer, NHG Polyclinics; Mr Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Health and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, Adviser to Sembawang GRC GROs (Sembawang Central); Ms Belinda Tanoto, Member, Board of Trustees, Tanoto Foundation; and Professor Benjamin Seet, Group Chairman Medical Board (Research) and Co-chair, Academic Partnership Office, NHG Health, launching the healthy cookbook 'I Can't Believe It Tastes So Good!” at NHG Sembawang Polyclinic.

