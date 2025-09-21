Spring Bird Names Charlie Conn As Customer Support Manager

MENAFN - News Direct)[NEWS DIRECT]Spring Bird, a leading provider of full-service transit bus solutions across North America, proudly announces the appointment of Charlie Conn as North American Customer Support Manager.

With more than 35 years of expertise in transportation, fleet maintenance, logistics, and bus operations, Conn brings a wealth of frontline and executive experience to the Spring Bird team. He has held prominent leadership roles at Model 1 Commercial Vehicles, Arizona Bus Sales, and A-Z Bus Sales-Charlie earned a national reputation for customer advocacy, post-sale reliability, and long-term client partnerships.

Conn's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Spring Bird, as the company accelerates its nationwide expansion in sales, leasing, fleet rehabilitation, and after-sales support. In his new role, Conn will oversee all customer success functions across North America, guiding a growing team dedicated to delivering responsive, high-touch support to transit agencies, event operators, and private fleets alike.

“As Spring Bird continues its ascent as the nation's largest transit bus leasing company, our success hinges on our customers' success,” said Elliott Carson, CEO of Spring Bird.“Charlie embodies the kind of leadership and service commitment that has defined our legacy since 1943. We're thrilled to welcome him to the Spring Bird family.”

From park-and-ride programs to long-term municipal transit contracts, Spring Bird's services are grounded in operational excellence and deep industry knowledge-attributes reflected in Conn's career and philosophy.

“Joining Spring Bird at this stage of growth is an exciting opportunity,” said Conn.“I've spent my career making sure fleets run smoothly and customers feel supported. Spring Bird is that rare company where growth and customer care go hand in hand-and I'm honored to help lead that effort.”

Conn's arrival marks a strategic enhancement of Spring Bird's customer lifecycle experience, reinforcing the company's mission to not only provide top-tier vehicles-from New Flyer and Gillig-but to ensure every customer receives the tools, service, and attention needed to thrive.

⸻

About Spring Bird

Founded in 2020, Spring Bird is a national leader in transit bus sales, leasing, rehabilitation, and fleet maintenance support. Built on the legacy of the Carson family-who have shaped the American bus industry since 1943-Spring Bird combines heritage with innovation to deliver advanced, sustainable, and safety-focused transportation solutions. With a fleet that includes premium models from New Flyer and Gillig, and services ranging from minor repairs to full retrofits, Spring Bird is trusted by cities, event operators, and transit authorities across North America.

For more information, visit springbirdbus.

MEDIA CONTACT:

For more information,

visit

or contact us at [email protected] .

Related Posts Tourist Activities in Machupicchu Resume Following Coordination... News release by Promperu Tourist Activities in Machupicchu Resume Following Coordination...Read more Some US drivers say oil changes now... It's a routine part of car maintenance, but some drivers...Read more California bakery had $212K go missing, bank... Sarah Torres was counting on two government checks to keep...Read more