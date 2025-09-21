Amir's Meetings With Leaders Strengthen Strategic Partnerships
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The bilateral meetings and encounters held by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani with numerous leaders and senior international and UN officials on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly sessions, lay the foundation for a new stage in strengthening co-operation between Qatar and its sisterly and friendly countries, and for advancing these relations toward broader horizons.
These meetings and encounters derive their importance from the fact that they aim to foster openness to countries around the world and elevate relations and strategic partnerships, thereby contributing to consolidating the foundations of stability and peace regionally and internationally. They also serve to advance bilateral relations at various levels, continue joint efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, and promote innovation in strategic sectors - driving economic development in Qatar and its partner countries worldwide.
The bilateral meetings of His Highness the Amir, held on the sidelines of the annual sessions of the UN General Assembly, come as an extension of the tours, visits, and efforts His Highness undertakes throughout the year at both the regional and international levels - efforts that carry great importance and momentum in light of the prominent and active role played by Qatar on the international stage, as well as its distinguished position on the global economic map.
Such meetings of the Amir reflect the keenness of the wise leadership to pursue a distinguished approach in shaping the course of bilateral relations between Qatar and all countries of the world. This is particularly significant as Qatar's foreign relations are founded on openness to the world, dialogue, and the building of bilateral strategic partnerships - serving common interests and contributing to enhanced cooperation in support of efforts to achieve stability and peace in the region and the world.
His Highness the Amir is keen to attend the annual sessions of the UN General Assembly and to hold numerous bilateral meetings with world leaders and senior international and UN officials, with the aim of reaffirming Qatar's commitment to supporting global stability and peace, as well as highlighting its cultural and humanitarian role in addressing various global issues and challenges, and in standing by sisterly and friendly peoples.
This active presence of the Amir at international forums also conveys numerous messages, all of which affirm that Qatar has been and will remain a guardian of rights, a keeper of commitments, a supporter of the needy, a defender of the oppressed, an advocate of truth and justice, an upholder of good neighbourliness, and a nation steadfast in values and ethics. Qatar presents to the world a shining model of a safe and stable state, capable of achieving the highest levels of development and providing the finest standards of dignified living for its people and for those residing on its land.
The bilateral meetings and encounters of His Highness the Amir come at a highly critical juncture, in light of the grave and accelerating developments in the Middle East and amid global political and economic challenges.
Qatar pursues a clear strategy to strengthen its international relationships and strategic partnerships, grounded in mutual trust, respect, and shared interests. The country also emphasises co-operation to promote global security, stability, and peace.
The discussions conducted by His Highness the Amir with world leaders play a pivotal role in strengthening and developing political relations, expanding economic partnerships with countries around the world, opening new horizons for investment, and enhancing bilateral trade.
During his meetings with world leaders, the Amir emphasises Qatar's support for peaceful solutions to regional and international conflicts, as well as its backing of humanitarian and development projects in conflict areas. This balanced policy pursued by Qatar has established it as an effective and trusted partner in promoting peace and development at both the regional and international levels.
Issues concerning the Arab and Islamic nations, foremost among them the Palestinian cause, occupy the largest share of His Highness the Amir's discussions with world leaders and senior international and UN officials. His Highness has always been keen to affirm the justice of the Palestinian cause and the right of its brotherly people to freedom, to live in peace, and to establish their independent state. His Highness has repeatedly criticised the international community's failure to take effective measures against the ongoing practices of the Israeli occupation toward the Palestinian people and the continued occupation of Palestinian and Arab lands.
In all international forums and on numerous occasions, the Amir emphasises the necessity for the international community to fulfill its role in alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people, halting the continued expansion of settlement policies, and preventing the imposition of facts on the ground. He affirms that the Palestinian people must not remain captive to the arbitrary practices of the Israeli settler occupation and the successive Israeli governments' rejection of any just political solution in accordance with the principles of international law.
The Palestinian cause has always been and continues to be deeply present in the consciousness of the Qatari people - leadership, government, and citizens alike.
Qatar's well-recognised stances in international and regional forums regarding the Arab and Islamic nations and countries around the world confirm that, under the guidance of its wise leadership, the State will remain a strong defender of the interests of oppressed peoples worldwide.
Qatar stands by them in times of hardship and crisis, providing them with political, material, and humanitarian support, guided by its religious, fraternal, and humanitarian values, as well as its firm belief in the necessity of exerting all efforts to confront challenges, resolve problems, and overcome obstacles - thereby achieving the highest common interests of Arab and Islamic countries and benefiting the peoples of the region and the world.
