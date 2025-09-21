Rwanda Welcomes The World As UCI Road World Championships Begin
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The wait is over. The UCI Road World Championships officially kicked off Sunday in Kigali, marking a historic milestone as the prestigious race unfolds on African soil for the very first time in its 103-year history.
Organised by the Ministry of Sports in collaboration with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY), and a wide coalition of public and private partners, this landmark edition brings together more than 1,000 elite cyclists from across the globe.
Among the participating nations, Qatar is represented by its national team, comprising both the men's and women's teams, led by Marwan al-Jelham and coached by Tariq Ibrahim. Their participation highlights the Qatar Cycling Federation's commitment to nurturing young talent and preparing athletes for world-class competition.
Qatari cyclist Lulwa, who has been training in Rwanda ahead of the championship, shared her enthusiasm:“I have been training here, and I recommend everyone to come and train in Rwanda. To compete here is very special because it's the first time Africa is hosting the championship, and it is also my first time competing at a world championship. I hope this championship allows the world to see African people.”
The championship promises a thrilling spectacle along Rwanda's iconic landscapes, with courses traversing legendary climbs such as the Mur de Kigali and Mont Kigali. These routes will test even the most seasoned cyclists while offering breathtaking scenery to millions of fans around the world.
Speaking at the opening, Rwanda Minister of Sports, Nelly Mukazayire emphasised the broader significance of the event:“For Rwanda, hosting this world championship is not only an event, it is a commitment to the future, it is a commitment to the next generation that are going to be part of this sport movement. We believe in sports as a driving force for unity, for commitment and for social economic development. So we are here celebrating our statement and commitment to the future.”
More than a race, the UCI Road World Championships 2025 stands as a celebration of Rwanda's remarkable transformation. From the ashes of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Rwanda has risen with resilience, unity, and vision. Sport, especially cycling, has become both a symbol and a driver of healing, inclusion, and growth.
As the races commence, Rwanda warmly welcomes the world to witness history, embrace its culture, and share in unforgettable moments of resilience, progress, and world-class sport.
