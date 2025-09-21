Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
We Have Attracted Major International Organisations Such As CNN, Dpa, Euronews, And Dow Jones, While Simultaneously Empowering Local Talent: Dr Abdulla


2025-09-21 11:01:15
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Gulf Times Editor-in-Chief Faisal Abdulhameed al-Mudahka sat down with HE Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali al-Thani, Chairman of Media City Qatar, to discuss the country's bold vision for building a creative economy and establishing Qatar as a global media hub. In a wide-ranging conversation, Dr. Abdulla outlines how Media City Qatar is shaping the future of content, talent, and technology, while giving the Arab world a stronger voice on the international stage.


Answering Faisal al-Mudahka's question on the role played by Media City Qatar in positioning the region at a vantage point to capitalise on the rapid transformation undergoing in the global media and entertainment industry, HE Sheikh Dr. Abdulla al-Thani said the focus is on seizing the opportunity to become a creator and convener, giving Arabic-speaking audiences a stronger presence in the global conversation.


"We have also attracted major international organisations such as CNN, dpa, Euronews, and Dow Jones, while simultaneously empowering local talent," Dr Abdulla added.
Replying to a question on the Media City Qatar recently moving its headquarters to Msheireb Downtown Doha, Dr Abdulla said the new 25,000sqm campus, spread across four buildings, brings together state-of-the-art production facilities, collaborative workspaces, and a home for Media City Qatar's growing community of licensed companies. "Msheireb represents what we want Media City Qatar to be: sustainable, innovative, and deeply connected to our cultural identity. It is the place Where Next Is Now."

