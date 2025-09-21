Amir To Address UNGA Opening Session On Tuesday, September 23
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has arrived in New York to take part in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), which will be held at the organization's headquarters in New York.
His Highness the Amir will deliver a speech at the opening session of the General Assembly on Tuesday, September 23.
His Highness the Amir is accompanied by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, and an official delegation. (QNA)
***********
His Highness the Amir's consistent participation in the UN General Assembly (UNGA) meetings underscores Qatar's influential and evolving role on the global stage, said HE Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Public-Private Partnerships and Islamic Social Financing, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Muraikhi.
In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), on the occasion of the 80th UN General Assembly, HE Dr. al-Muraikhi highlighted that His Highness has used his addresses at the UNGA to deliver transparent and principled messages, marked by moral clarity. He added that these speeches reflect Qatar's clear stance on key regional conflicts and global issues, offering thoughtful insight into the country's foreign policy priorities.
The annual meetings of the UN General Assembly are a major global platform that brings together leaders and representatives of member states to discuss pressing international issues, make decisions, and exchange views on international peace and security, human rights, and sustainable development.
Given its importance, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani is keen to participate annually at the international forum, which asserts Qatar's firm positions and commitment to supporting global security and peace, working together for the development and well-being of all peoples, and strengthening international cooperation to confront current challenges.
His Highness the Amir's impressive presence at this global event, which is considered an international summit par excellence, reflects Qatar's prestigious position on the international stage, its active role in supporting dialogue, mediation, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts, as well as its fruitful partnerships with the international community in various political, economic, developmental, and humanitarian fields.
His Highness the Amir will deliver a speech at the opening session of the General Assembly on Tuesday, September 23.
His Highness the Amir is accompanied by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, and an official delegation. (QNA)
***********
His Highness the Amir's consistent participation in the UN General Assembly (UNGA) meetings underscores Qatar's influential and evolving role on the global stage, said HE Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Public-Private Partnerships and Islamic Social Financing, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Muraikhi.
In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), on the occasion of the 80th UN General Assembly, HE Dr. al-Muraikhi highlighted that His Highness has used his addresses at the UNGA to deliver transparent and principled messages, marked by moral clarity. He added that these speeches reflect Qatar's clear stance on key regional conflicts and global issues, offering thoughtful insight into the country's foreign policy priorities.
The annual meetings of the UN General Assembly are a major global platform that brings together leaders and representatives of member states to discuss pressing international issues, make decisions, and exchange views on international peace and security, human rights, and sustainable development.
Given its importance, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani is keen to participate annually at the international forum, which asserts Qatar's firm positions and commitment to supporting global security and peace, working together for the development and well-being of all peoples, and strengthening international cooperation to confront current challenges.
His Highness the Amir's impressive presence at this global event, which is considered an international summit par excellence, reflects Qatar's prestigious position on the international stage, its active role in supporting dialogue, mediation, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts, as well as its fruitful partnerships with the international community in various political, economic, developmental, and humanitarian fields.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment