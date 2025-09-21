Payroll Service Keeps Construction Companies Compliant With Davis Bacon Act

President and Creator of eMars / Compliant Client

No need to worry about problems with your construction payroll

- Woody ChamberlainSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Construction companies must adhere to the compliance issues of the Davis Bacon Act, if they do jobs with the federal government above $2,000.The Davis Bacon Act, passed by congress in 1931, requires private contractors to pay“prevailing wages” to employees on all federally funded construction projects over $2,000. Stiff fines, debarment and jail time can result if payroll checks are not in compliance. There are 30+ compliance regulations that must be adhered to for every check. eMars and Compliant Client take care of all the compliance issues, guidelines and mandates of the Davis Bacon and Related Acts and many state variations.However, many construction companies still manually prepare their payroll with a writing instrument and paper - just as it was done 200 years ago.Mistakes were prevalent then as they are now.What if changing from manual preparation of your payroll - no matter how big - to automated certified payroll, came with:* No risk* No pain* 80% saving of time and money* Total compliance with the Davis Bacon Act* No compliance errors for 55,000+ clients* 24 hour customer service* 3-minute Friday payroll* Inexpensive price* EncryptionPrivacy and security are 2 of the most important issues at eMars, says Woody Chamberlain.Based on a study of 100,000 payrolls, at least 20% of construction company payrolls will contain 1 or more errors, when audits rely on human review.A proven web based certified payroll system by eMars has had“0” errors for all users since its inception 15 years ago.The system was designed with considerable input from the Department of Labor , agencies and contractors. Compliant Client's 55,000+ clients have not had any random Department of Labor audits for the past 3 years. The Department of Labor's Chief of Compliance stated that“...your system already has completed the first level of an audit...”The United States Army Corps of Engineers has mandated that electronic certified payrolls are a "must" for most districts.Why?They don't want construction companies or their sub-contractors having errors in their payroll.Errors lead to...Angry employees.Large fines.Jail time.Going out of business.Compliance difficulties don't go away with“I'm sorry”.The Compliant Client system by eMars is your answer for worry free –time saving compliant payroll. The system is easy to install and use. It provides immediate, concurrent, real time visibility of all payroll records of the sub, prime, plus - the owner agency. All screens are printable. Every submitted payroll is audited, on line and in real time, against the wage determination and all 30 causes that are in support of Davis - Bacon and Related Acts. The results of these comparisons to the provisions set forth in the act are immediately reported, allowing corrections to be made promptly.In 2005 the system was reprogrammed into Microsoft SQL and later Microsoft SQL 2019 and using all the latest Microsoft products. It satisfies all the requirements of the Davis Bacon and Related Act as well as the Service Contract Act.The current volume is between 2000 and 2500 payrolls a day and some days as high as 3000 payrolls. All payrolls are processed instantly, signed, and ready for inspection by an auditor or the Prime contractor. Payrolls contain anywhere from 1 worker to 6800 workers on a single weekly payroll. Errors, if any, are seen instantly with easy-to-read remedies to follow for correcting the errors.eMars and Compliant Client are grateful for the confidence that over 55,000+ contractors have put in their system. They are continually working to improve the application and enhance the value to the contractors.eMars developed the Compliant Client based on 20 years experience of one of the founders. This experience was enhanced by consultation with a number of government agencies and contractors. Compliant Client was field tested for over one year in a live environment. Today, over 55,000+ contractors are experiencing the benefits of the eMars web based service known as: Compliant Client.Compliant Client requires a PC and less than 60 minutes of training. Complete implementation takes less than 1 day after loading the wage determination. What happens to typical at rest data in most computers?For many organizations, private at rest data is only protected by the user name and code to get into the computer.The primary purpose of encryption is to protect the confidentiality of digital data stored on computer systems or transmitted via the internet or other computer networks. Modern encryption algorithms play a vital role in the security assurance of IT systems and communications. They can provide not only confidentiality, but also the following key elements of security:1. Authentication: the origin of a message can be verified.2. Integrity: proof that the contents of a message have not been changed since it was sent.3. Non-repudiation: the sender of a message cannot deny sending the message”.Compliant Client by eMars works incredibly well with the federal government.

Davis Bacon Act with eMars

