Terra Firma Energy Limited - Building a Cleaner Tomorrow.

Terra Firma Energy's 5MW flexible generation plant in Droitwich Spa UK

Terra Firma Energy's Droitwich Spa plant generates electricity to the grid with 2 MTU Hydrogen ready gen sets

Terra Firma Energy Limited Appoints EDF as Optimisation Partner Across its UK Based Flexible Generation Portfolio

- Zach Dodds-Brown - Development Director Terra Firma UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Terra Firma Energy (“TFE”), has appointed EDF (UK) as the optimiser for its 5MW Droitwich flexible generation plant. The decision marks a key milestone in TFE's strategy to consolidate all of its operational assets under one trusted optimisation partner, strengthening the company's ability to deliver reliable, efficient, and commercially optimised energy to the UK grid.EDF will now oversee trading and dispatch for TFE's entire operational portfolio, ensuring the assets are maximised across wholesale markets, the Balancing Mechanism, and ancillary services. With their expertise and market-leading optimisation platform, EDF will support TFE in providing critical flexibility to the UK's energy system, balancing intermittent renewables and reinforcing security of supply.Zach Dodds-Brown, Development Director, Terra Firma Energy, commented:“Appointing EDF as optimiser for our Droitwich site and consolidating our assets under their management is an important step in our growth strategy. EDF's depth of expertise, proven trading capability and long-term approach gives us the confidence that our portfolio will be optimised effectively, ensuring we deliver value to our investors while supporting the UK's transition to a low-carbon energy system.”The Droitwich site strengthens TFE's growing fleet of flexible generation assets across the UK, all designed to operate during periods of peak demand and system stress. The company continues to expand its portfolio, combining new development with strategic acquisitions, supported by long-term partnerships with leading operators such as EDF.EDF is one of the UK's largest energy companies and the biggest generator of zero-carbon electricity. EDF's energy trading and optimisation division partners with independent generators and asset owners, maximising value from their assets across wholesale markets and balancing services.For more news from Terra Firma Energy please click hereNotes to EditorsAbout Terra Firma EnergyTerra Firma Energy delivers flexible, low-carbon power solutions across the UK, specialising in agile generation assets designed for a rapidly evolving energy landscape. With hydrogen-ready infrastructure and a focus on grid support, Terra Firma Energy is at the forefront of enabling a reliable, resilient, and renewable future.Website - Home - Terra Firma EnergyLinkedIn -YouTube - @terrafirmaenergy?si=QXIeYkWajprAowg6Facebook -Instagram -X -

Helen Aletras

Terra Firma Energy Limited

+44 20 3890 3116

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Terra Firma Energy invest in 2 mtu hydrogen ready gen sets. See how these sets go from being manufactured to being installed at Terra Firma Energy Droitwich.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.