Global Council For Tolerance And Peace Calls For Stronger Commitment On International Day Of Peace

- H.E. Ahmed AljarwanVALETTA, MALTA, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On the occasion of the International Day of Peace , observed annually on September 21, H.E. Ahmed bin Mohamed Aljarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace , emphasized the urgent need to mark this day with concrete action rather than symbolic recognition. He stressed that the occasion should serve as a platform to reinforce the universal values of peace and tolerance.Aljarwan noted that today's world faces severe challenges threatening the stability and security of societies. He pointed in particular to the ongoing violence in Gaza, where the killing of civilians and violations of their rights have undermined every prospect of peace. He warned that the current policies of the Israeli government are fueling violence and destruction, derailing international efforts aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive peace.The President of the Council underscored that the International Day of Peace should be a call to action for governments, international organizations, and civil society to strengthen their commitment to coexistence, justice, and the protection of human rights. He urged the international community to resolve disputes through dialogue and mediation, instead of resorting to conflict and war.Aljarwan concluded by affirming that the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace will continue working with its partners across the world to promote the principles of tolerance and peace, which remain the only path toward a safe and stable future for generations to come.

