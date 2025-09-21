ATM Managed Services Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Current And Future Trends Till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's ATM Managed Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Much Is The ATM Managed Services Market Worth?

In recent times, the ATM managed services market has shown considerable growth. The market size is expected to increase from $8.81 billion in 2024 to $9.37 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include cost efficiency, regulatory compliance, security issues, growing ATM networks, and consumer convenience.

The market size of ATM managed services is anticipated to witness robust expansion in the coming years. The market stands to increase to $13.14 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) set at 8.8%. The predicted growth over this period can be credited to factors such as the integration of data analytics, worldwide expansion, applications of cloud-based solutions, and remote monitoring and maintenance, in addition to partnerships and collaborations. The forecast period is expected to see major trends such as an emphasis on security and compliance, progression of technology, reliance on cloud-based solutions, and the application of data analytics in fine-tuning performance.

What Are The Factors Driving The ATM Managed Services Market?

The surge in the use of debit cards is predicted to boost the expansion of the ATM-managed services market in the future. A debit card, a specific kind of payment card, enables secure and straightforward transactions on the Internet or in person by withdrawing funds. Any debit card transaction-whether it's a cash withdrawal from an ATM or an e-payment-automatically deducts from the associated bank account of the user. Moreover, the rise in card transactions has amplified the count of debit card users, elevating the demand for ATM management services. As per data from UK Finance, a British trade association for banking and financial services, in November 2022, there were 2.1 billion debit card transactions noted in August 2022, indicating an 8% increase from August 2021. Hence, the growth in debit-card usage will likely fuel the ATM-managed services market.

Who Are The Major Players In The ATM Managed Services Market?

Major players in the ATM Managed Services include:

. Ags Transact Technologies Ltd.

. Cardtronics Inc.

. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

. Euronet Worldwide Inc.

. Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd.

. Fiserv Inc.

. Hitachi Payment Services Pvt. Ltd.

. CMS Info Systems Ltd.

. Electronic Payment and Services Pvt. Ltd.

. Adam Hall Group

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The ATM Managed Services Sector?

A significant trend towards product innovations has emerged in the ATM managed services market. Key players in the market are focusing on crafting innovative solutions to solidify their position. For example, Nautilus Hyosung America Inc., a US-based company specializing in cash management and payment platforms, introduced a new product range in July 2022 to enhance cash management and encourage cash-to-digital transactions. This product suite includes the X METAKIOSK series, X10 CASH-IN SIDECAR, and HERO cash dispenser CAJERA CR-E, featuring superior modular design and user-friendly functionality, created particularly for business owners wishing to provide optimal customer service.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest ATM Managed Services Market Share?

The ATM managed services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: ATM Replenishment And Currency Management, Network Management, Security Management, Incident Management, Other Types

2) By ATM Locations: Onsite ATMs, Offsite ATMs, Worksite ATMs, Mobile ATMs

3) By Application: ATM Service, CMS, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By ATM Replenishment and Currency Management: Cash Replenishment Services, Cash Forecasting And Management, ATM Cash Optimization

2) By Network Management: Network Monitoring And Performance Management, Network Configuration And Maintenance, Remote Management Services

3) By Security Management: Physical Security Services, Fraud Detection And Prevention, Cybersecurity Solutions

4) By Incident Management: Incident Response And Recovery, Troubleshooting And Technical Support, Reporting And Analysis

5) By Other Types: Maintenance And Repair Services, Software And Firmware Management, Compliance And Regulatory Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The ATM Managed Services Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the ATM-managed services market, and North America is predicted to experience the most rapid expansion in subsequent years. The report on the ATM managed services market includes coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

