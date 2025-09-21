Assistant Commissioner Ziarat And Son Found Murdered A Month After Abduction

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Assistant Commissioner Ziarat, Muhammad Afzal, and his son, who were abducted on August 10 from the Zizri area of Ziarat district, were killed by their captors, according to official sources.

The abductors shot both victims dead and dumped their bodies in the mountains. Their remains are now being taken into custody.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the killing, describing Muhammad Afzal as a dedicated, hardworking and capable officer who sacrificed his life while fulfilling his duty.

Also Read: Security forces kill seven militants, including two suicide bombers, in Dera Ismail Khan

He said the perpetrators, whom he called enemies of peace, would not escape justice, adding that the brutal act was cowardly and inhumane.

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Mandokhail also expressed deep sorrow over the killing of the Assistant Commissioner and his son, stating that Afzal's sacrifice would not go in vain. He said law enforcement agencies would track down those involved and bring them before the law.