NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A rising number of early-stage founders are moving away from traditional CPA firms and toward providers designed specifically for startups, according to recent industry updates. Taxes, bookkeeping, and compliance remain significant challenges for small teams, with missed deadlines and filing errors often leading to penalties, reduced R&D credits, and investor concerns.Built for Founders, Not Large Corporate Finance TeamsTraditional CPA firms are organized to support mature corporations with CFOs and Accounting departments. Founders typically have a different structure, with small teams that can either be rapidly growing or substantially decrease in size. Accountalent , established now over 20 years ago, is one of the firms that fill this void. Their services consist of:1. Flat-Rate Tax Compliance – fixed annual costs starting at $2,4502. R&D Studies – helping companies access up to $500,000 annually in refundable R&D Tax credits at competitive rates3. Bookkeeping Services – beginning at $199 per month, integrated with accounting platforms4. Payroll Setup – through Gusto or Rippling to meet state and federal requirements5. Year-Round Support – without hourly billingWhy Founders Are Making the SwitchIndustry feedback points to three main reasons startups change providers:1. Unpredictable Costs – other providers have hourly billing that grows as filings become more complex2. Limited Availability – other accountants provide limited support outside tax season3. Compliance Gaps – missed credits, late filings, or incomplete bookkeepingNew Developments: Automated BookkeepingIn 2025, Accountalent announced a partnership with Puzzle, an AI-native accounting platform. The technology automates bookkeeping tasks, delivers real-time dashboards on metrics such as cash flow and burn rate, and connects with tools widely used by startups, including Stripe and Brex. This development reflects a broader trend of automation in accounting services.Focus on Startup-Specific NeedsUnlike generalist firms, Accountalent works exclusively with U.S.-based DE C-Corps. The company cites specialization in Delaware franchise tax filings, state-by-state payroll compliance, and investor due diligence as areas where startups often require dedicated expertise.

