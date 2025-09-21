Alternative Data Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Development Factors, Current And Future Trends Till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Much Is The Alternative Data Market Worth?

The market size of alternative data has seen significant expansion in the past few years. The market is projected to escalate from $6.7 billion in 2024 to $9.62 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.6%. Factors contributing to the historic period growth include enhanced proliferation of e-commerce, robust economic advancement in emerging markets, heightened internet accessibility, and greater availability of mobile devices.

In the upcoming years, the market size of alternative data is anticipated to witness a boom. The market is set to expand to $36.01 billion by 2029, escalating at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.1%. The projected increase in the period ahead can be credited to the rise in the number of smart cities, enhanced internet accessibility, growing use of 5G networks, supportive governmental initiatives, and boosted interest in stock trading. Key trends for the predicted period are incorporating artificial intelligence (AI), forming partnerships with established entities and research institutions, launching advanced platforms, and channeling investments towards edge computing solutions.

What Are The Factors Driving The Alternative Data Market?

The alternative data market is poised to grow in the forecast period, largely driven by the proliferating adoption of 5G networks. The uptake of alternative data services and applications is expected to be expedited by 5G networks, paving the way for fresh use cases. The elevated bandwidth facilitated by 5G enables the transmission of more data within a specified time frame, while the reduced latency ensures quicker data delivery. The expanded coverage offered by these networks enables easy communication of alternative data through various network topologies. The data traffic is also anticipated to surge due to 5G, not only from smartphones but also from devices enabled by the Internet of Things (IoT). Ericsson, the Sweden-based networking and telecommunication firm, noted in May 2024 that the adoption of 5G networks is on a global upswing, with around 300 networks commenced and 5G population coverage extending to roughly 40% beyond mainland China by the close of 2023, likely to inflate to 80% by 2029. Consequently, the demand for alternative data looks set to rise.

Who Are The Major Players In The Alternative Data Market?

Major players in the Alternative Data include:

. Ravenpack International SL

. 1010data, Inc

. Vortexa Ltd.

. Eagle Alpha Ltd.

. Audit Analytics

. Thinknum Inc.

. Thasos Group

. Yewno, Inc.

. Advan Research Corporation

. Exante Data, LLC.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Alternative Data Sector?

Major firms in the alternative data sector are leveraging strategic partnerships as a means to boost technology assimilation and broaden their market influence. A strategic partnership is usually an alliance between two or more entities, pooling their resources, skills, and initiatives to reach mutual goals or objectives. For example, in May 2024, Exabel, a Norway-based comprehensive platform for structuring, studying, visualizing, and transforming alternative data, teamed up with Datos, a US-based provider of anonymized, large-scale, privacy-compliant clickstream data. The goal of their partnership was to incorporate Datos' extensive clickstream database into Exabel's alternative data platform, allowing investors to scrutinize consumer behavior using web traffic patterns. This cooperation bolsters the capacity of investment teams to align web traffic information with key company performance metrics, yielding valuable insights for more precise KPI forecasts and in-depth analysis.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Alternative Data Market Share ?

The alternative datamarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Data Type: Credit And Debit card Transactions, Email Receipts, Geo-Location (Foot Traffic) Records, Mobile Application Usage, Satellite And Weather Data, Social And Sentiment Data, Web Scraped Data, Web traffic, Other Data Type.

2) By Industry: Automotive, BFSI, Energy, Industrial, IT And Telecommunications, Media And Entertainment, Real Estate And Construction, Retail, Transportation And Logistics, Other Industries.

Subsegments:

1) By Credit And Debit Card Transactions: Consumer Spending Patterns, Retail Sales Insights

2) By Email Receipts: Purchase Confirmation Data, Consumer Behavior Analysis

3) By Geo-Location (Foot Traffic) Records: Store Visit Analytics, Location-Based Insights

4) By Mobile Application Usage: App Engagement Metrics, User Behavior Analysis

5) By Satellite And Weather Data: Crop Monitoring, Environmental Analysis

6) By Social And Sentiment Data: Social Media Trends, Brand Sentiment Analysis

7) By Web Scraped Data: Competitor Pricing, Product Availability

8) By Web Traffic: Visitor Analytics, Traffic Sources

9) By Other Data Types: Transactional Data, Industry-Specific Data

What Are The Regional Trends In The Alternative Data Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the alternative data market. The market report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, expecting substantial growth potential in this field.

