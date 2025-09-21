Air Quality Sensor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Air Quality Sensor Market ?

The market size of air quality sensors has seen a substantial increase over the recent years. The growth is anticipated to continue from $5.27 billion in 2024 to $5.67 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Factors contributing to the growth during this historic period include the escalating effects of climate change, continuous research and development initiatives, the necessity for in-vehicle air quality monitoring in the automotive sector, an increased implementation of air quality sensors in educational research and projects, along with their growing usage in agriculture.

Expectations are high for significant expansion in the air quality sensor market in the upcoming years, with projections suggesting it will reach a value of $7.69 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include increasing cognizance of air pollution, adherence to regulatory standards, swift urbanization and industrialization, elevated health problems due to poor air quality, and escalating worries about indoor air contamination. The forecast period will also see several major trends such as advancements in sensor technologies, the progression of smart cities and smart infrastructure, a heightened emphasis on environmental protection and surveillance, acquaintance with and utilization of AQI for immediate air quality evaluation, and public health campaigns.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Air Quality Sensor Market?

As environmental pollution escalates, it is forecasted to boost the expansion of the air quality sensor market. The pollution of our environment refers to the contamination of our air, water, and soil by harmful pollutants, which negatively impact our ecosystems, health, and climate. The exacerbation of environmental pollution can be attributed to the rise in industrial activities, urban expansion, and the extensive use of fossil fuels, contributing to a surge in pollutant levels in our air, water, and soil. Air quality sensors play a crucial role in tackling environmental pollution as they supply real-time pollutant level data, allowing for swift intervention and well-informed decision-making to counteract damaging health and environmental effects. For example, a report released by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a government organization based in the U.S, in August 2024 indicated that around 66 million tons of pollutants were dispersed into the U.S atmosphere in 2023. Hence, the escalating environmental pollution is fuelling the expansion of the air quality sensor market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Air Quality Sensor Market?

Major players in the Air Quality Sensor include:

. Siemens AG

. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

. Honeywell International Inc.

. 3M Company

. Infineon Technologies AG

. Emerson Electric Co.

. Teledyne Technologies Inc.

. Horiba Ltd.

. Sensirion AG

. AlphaSense Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Air Quality Sensor Market?

Leading firms in the air quality sensor market are creating unique products, such as compact air quality sensors. These are designed to offer real-time and precise measurements of air pollution levels without needing substantial space or infrastructure. In the form of a small and portable device, a compact air quality sensor can measure and monitor pollution levels from particulate matter and gas in real-time. For example, Vaisala Oyj, a Finnish company known for its environmental and industrial measurement products and services, introduced the Air Quality Transmitter 560 (AQT560) in March 2024. This high-standard compact air quality sensor is noted for its broad detection range that includes PM1, PM2.5, and PM10. It also boasts an advanced calibration system and algorithms ensuring superior accuracy and efficiency. The sensor effectively gauges aerosol particle concentrations from 0.3 to 10 microns, reliably detects PM1 levels from combustion sources like traffic, residential wood burning, and wildfires; PM2.5 levels influenced by long-range transport; and PM10 levels caused by rough activities like construction, road dust, sandstorms, and mining.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Air Quality Sensor Market Report?

The air quality sensormarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Signal-Gas Monitoring System, Multi-Gas Monitoring System

2) By Technology: Non-Dispersive Infrared Radiation Sensors, Electrochemical Sensors, Electroacoustic Sensors

3) By Pollutant: Chemical, Particulate Matter, Biological

4) By Application: Restroom Toilet, Kitchen, Living Room, Bedroom, Bathroom, Industrial Plants, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Signal-Gas Monitoring System: Single Gas Sensors, Oxygen (O2) Sensors, Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) Sensors, Carbon Monoxide (CO) Sensors, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Sensors

2) By Multi-Gas Monitoring System: Dual-Gas Monitoring Systems, Compact Multi-Gas Sensors, Advanced Multi-Gas Monitors For Industrial Applications, Air Quality Monitoring Stations, Indoor And Outdoor Multi-Gas Monitoring Systems

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Air Quality Sensor Industry?

In 2024, North America led the pack in the air quality sensor market. It's anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the most rapid growth in the projected period. The air quality sensor market report encapsulates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

