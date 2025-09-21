Air Fresheners Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth And Competitive Analysis And Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Big Is The Air Fresheners Market In 2025?

In recent times, the air fresheners market has experienced substantial growth. The estimated increase is from $13.47 billion in 2024 to a whopping $14.36 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The historical growth trend can be associated with factors such as rising demand for air care products, increases in car sales, more households owning pets, the aspiration for enhanced lifestyles and luxury, along with growing environmental consciousness.

The market of air fresheners is projected to experience significant expansion in the coming years, with predictions estimating its growth to reach $18.76 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The anticipated development within this forecast period is linked to factors such as an increased awareness of indoor air contamination, expansion of household sizes, a shift in consumer emphasis towards health and wellness, urban development, and a heightened interest in natural and organic air fresheners. Key trends for the forecast period encompass smart home technology, recyclable and re-usable packaging methods, the advancement of novel fragrance technologies, eco-friendly ingredient formulations, and tailor-made personalization.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Air Fresheners Global Market Growth ?

The escalation of pollutants in the atmosphere is anticipated to catalyze the expansion of the air freshener industry. Air pollutants encompass detrimental substances or particles in the planet's atmosphere that negatively affect human health, environmental health, or climate conditions. The escalation of these pollutants is a result of industrial and urban development, transportation, waste management practices, and fossil fuel combustion. Air fresheners serve to conceal foul smells and enhance the quality of indoor air. However, they too contribute to indoor air pollution by emitting volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and secondary pollutants. For example, the Cable News Network, a news organization headquartered in the US, stated in April 2023 that the volume of Americans residing in areas with failing grades for daily pollution rose from 63 million in 2022 to 64 million in 2023. Thus, the escalating level of air pollutants is propelling growth in the air freshener market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Air Fresheners Market?

Major players in the Air Fresheners include:

. Godrej Consumer Products Limited

. The Procter & Gamble Company

. Dollar Tree Inc

. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

. S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

. Newell Brands Inc

. Amway Corp.

. Sealed Air Corporation

. Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Air Fresheners Market In The Globe?

Prominent businesses in the air fresheners market are pivoting towards the creation of inventive products, like cabin filter air freshener, to align with changing consumer tastes and spur growth in the industry. The cabin filter air freshener, an unnoticeable and creative item, is designed to connect to a cabin air filter's folds, thereby subtly distributing a nature-inspired scent into the car's interior when the air-conditioning system is turned on. For instance, in March 2022, Premium Guard Inc., an American air freshener firm, unveiled PureFLOW cabin air fresheners for vehicles. This advancement represents a significant leap in the air fresheners market, meeting the increasing demand for enduring aroma solutions in the car industry and improving the overall in-car experience for users. It relies on a slow-release technology to deliver up to 90 days of scent and is compatible with any brand of cabin air filter. This latest cabin air freshener also comprises a distinctive odor-neutralizing component to guarantee clean, crisp air inside the car's interior.

What Segments Are Covered In The Air Fresheners Market Report?

The air freshenersmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Sprays, Aerosols, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Candle Air Fresheners, Other Product Types

2) By Types Of Customers: Individual, Enterprise

3) By Distribution Channels: Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Retail Stores Or General Stores, Pharmacies, Online Markets, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Households, Corporate Offices, Automotive, Residential, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Sprays: Aerosol Sprays, Non-Aerosol Sprays

2) By Aerosols: Pressurized Aerosols, Non-Pressurized Aerosols

3) By Electric Air Fresheners: Plug-In Air Fresheners, Diffusers

4) By Gel Air Fresheners: Solid Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Gel Air Fresheners

5) By Candle Air Fresheners: Scented Candles, Unscented Candles

6) By Other Product Types: Air Freshener Beads, Oil-Based Air Fresheners, Natural Air Fresheners

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Air Fresheners Market By 2025?

In 2024, Europe led the air fresheners market. Anticipated growth is highest in the Asia-Pacific region for the upcoming forecast period. The report details the air fresheners market across various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

