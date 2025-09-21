The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, the market size for metal structural insulation panels has seen a slight increase. However, it is predicted to drop from $43.04 billion in 2024 to $43.06 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.04%. The reasons behind this decline during the historic phase include factors like energy efficiency instructions, economical building solutions, enhanced insulation, and reduced labor demand, especially in the realm of residential construction.

The market size of metal structural insulation panels is projected to experience consistent growth in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $49.33 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include fire safety features, robust infrastructure, government incentives, revamping of old infrastructures, and efforts to counter climate change. Significant trends anticipated during this period comprise integration with smart buildings, groundbreaking architectural designs, eco-friendly construction practices, integration of renewable energy sources and the use of innovative materials.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market?

The increasing need for construction activities is predicted to fuel the expansion of the metal structural insulation panels market. Essentially, construction is the process of putting up something, usually a sizable structure. Things like ceilings, walls, and floors in the construction sector are built using metal structural insulation panels. Additionally, these panels are employed for roofs and walls in commercial edifices and cold storages to enhance the building's strength and efficiency, thereby making it more economical. They also serve as an insulating center. The Office for National Statistics, a governmental agency based in the UK, indicated in their report that in 2022 the value of new construction work at current prices in Great Britain rose by 15.8% setting a new record of $173.8 million. This rise was due to growth in both the private sector, which contributed $18.4 million, and the public sector which contributed $5.3 million. As such, the mounting demand for construction is a major factor propelling the growth of the metal structural insulation panels market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market?

Major players in the Metal Structural Insulation Panels include:

. ArcelorMittal S.A.

. Jindal Mectec Insulation Private Limited

. Ingreen Systems Corp

. Kingspan Group PLC

. Flexospan Steel Buildings Inc.

. Owens Corning

. Metl-Span LLC

. Nucor Building Systems

. Metal Building Components L.P.

. Green Span Profiles

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market In The Future?

Establishing strategic alliances and collaborations is an emerging trend observed in the metal structural insulation panels market, with major players leveraging such partnerships to maintain their market dominance. A case in point is the partnership announced in July 2022 between Sika Corporation, a specialty chemical company based in Europe, and All-Weather Insulated Panels (AWIP), a US-based insulated metal panels manufacturer. The collaboration aims at developing AWIP's OneDek insulated roof deck panel and enhancing Sika's Sarnafil PVC roof membrane, both of which are fully warranted under Sika Sarnafil's. In a similar vein, ArcelorMittal, a metal insulation panels manufacturer based in Luxembourg, announced a partnership with Gestamp in July 2022 to develop low-carbon steel parts for the car assembly line, thereby emphasizing their commitment to reducing carbon emissions. Gestamp is a Spain-based automotive engineering firm.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market

The metal structural insulation panels market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Facing Material: OSB, MgO Board, Other Facing Materials

2) By Application: Floor, Roof, Wall

3) By End User: Residential, Non-Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Oriented Strand Board (OSB): Standard OSB Panels, Weather-Resistant OSB Panels

2) By Magnesium Oxide Board (MgO Board): Standard MgO Panels, Fire-Resistant MgO Panels

3) By Other Facing Materials: Plywood, Fiberglass Reinforced Panels (FRP), Polyethylene Film, Aluminum Foil

Global Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the market for metal structural insulation panels and is anticipated to demonstrate the quickest growth rate during the projected timeline. The research report on this market encompasses regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

