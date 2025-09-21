The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Liquid Roofing Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

Liquid Roofing Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market for liquid roofing has experienced considerable expansion in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $6.54 billion in 2024 to $6.88 billion in 2025, with a compounding yearly growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. Factors such as the rise in commercial real estate, industrial infrastructure, energy efficiency measures, sustainability initiatives, and residential roofing have contributed to this historic period of growth.

The market size for liquid roofing is predicted to experience considerable expansion in the forthcoming years, reaching an impressive $8.75 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The surge during this projection period could be due to the objectives of achieving net-zero buildings, the enforcement of cool roof policies, facilities for the aging population, resilience towards climate change, and the usage of industrial chemicals. Key trends during this prediction period encompass intelligent roofing solutions, combination with solar roofing, the application of waterproof technology, collection of rainwater, and the implementation of sustainable roofing solutions.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Liquid Roofing Market?

The surge in need for energy-saving buildings is fueling the expansion of the liquid roofing market. Energy-saving constructions aim to substantially lower the energy utilized for heating and cooling, irrespective of the energy source or devices used for heating or cooling. The demand for such buildings is on the rise due to rapid urbanisation and global warming. Liquid roofing provides these energy-saving buildings with excellent waterproofing, sustainability and renewability, leading to lower costs and less energy consumption. The requirement for liquid roofing comes from the escalating demand for energy-efficient buildings, as it plays a critical role in these constructions. For example, the International Energy Agency, an independent intergovernmental organisation based in France, reported that the energy demand in structures rose by roughly 1% in 2022 compared to 2021. This point to a growth in the supply of eco-friendly homes or energy-efficient residences. Thus, the surging demand for energy-saving buildings will boost the need for liquid roofing, consequently propelling the liquid roofing market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Liquid Roofing Market?

Major players in the Liquid Roofing include:

. Tremco

. Sika

. Gaco Western

. Henry Company

. Kemper System

. Versico

. Firestone Building Products

. Carlisle Coatings & Waterproofing

. BASF

. Polyglass

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Liquid Roofing Market?

Top firms in the liquid roofing market, such as Bostik SA from France, emphasize on creating waterproofing solutions that enhance not just durability but also energy efficiency and offer enduring protection against severe environmental elements including UV radiation, dampness, and fluctuating temperatures. These high-performance, liquid-applied membranes offer dependable, strong, and ongoing protection against water seepage and can be applied to a variety of porous surfaces like cement, bricks, stones, metal, and cement board, making them ideal for both interior and exterior waterproofing applications. Take for example, the launch of the SEAL and BLOCK waterproofing solutions by Bostik SA in February 2023. Categorised into Wall, Basement, Roofing, and Universal segments, these solutions provide customers with an effortless way to choose the product best suited for their requirements. The liquid-applied waterproofing membranes by Bostik offer a unified, monolithic seal that is effortless to apply via rollers or brushes. Furthermore, these membranes cure to produce elastic waterproof barriers that effectively stop moisture movement.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Liquid Roofing Market Growth

The liquid roofing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Polyurethane Coatings, Acrylic Coatings, PU/Acrylic Hybrids, Bituminous Coatings, Silicone Coatings, Modified Silane Polymer, EPDM Rubbers, Elastomeric Membranes, Cementitious Membranes, Epoxy Coatings

2) By Application: Flat Roof, Pitched Roof, Domed Roof, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Residential Buildings, Industrial Facilities, Commercial Buildings, Public Infrastructure

Subsegments:

1) By Polyurethane Coatings: Single Component Polyurethane, Multi-Component Polyurethane

2) By Acrylic Coatings: Water-Based Acrylics, Solvent-Based Acrylics

3) By PU/Acrylic Hybrids: Hybrid Systems Combining Polyurethane And Acrylic

4) By Bituminous Coatings: Asphalt-Based Coatings, Modified Bitumen Coatings

5) By Silicone Coatings: Solvent-Based Silicone, Water-Based Silicone

6) By Modified Silane Polymer: Silane-Modified Coatings, Silane-Based Sealants

7) By EPDM Rubbers: Liquid EPDM Roofing Solutions

8) By Elastomeric Membranes: Liquid Applied Elastomeric Membranes

9) By Cementitious Membranes: Polymer-Modified Cementitious Coatings

10) By Epoxy Coatings: Single Component Epoxy, Multi-Component Epoxy Systems

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Liquid Roofing Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the liquid roofing market and is expected to continue growing. The report on the liquid roofing market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

