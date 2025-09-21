Highways Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Development Factors, Current And Future Trends Till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Highways Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Highways Market?

In recent times, the size of the highways market has been experiencing consistent growth. The market, which is expected to expand from $416.23 billion in 2024 to $430.53 billion in 2025, would do so at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. This growth experienced in the historical period can be credited to factors such as population growth and urbanisation, economic advancement, industrialisation and trade, government infrastructure investments, as well as evolving mobility trends.

The market size of highways is projected to witness robust expansion in the coming years, reaching $527.26 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period is largely due to urban mobility solutions, initiatives for smart cities, resilience planning, cooperation between public and private sectors, and sustainable transport. The period's significant trends encompass high-speed rail connectivity, intelligent transportation systems (its), innovative methods for toll collection, infrastructure for bicycles and pedestrians, and designs for highways that can withstand various climate conditions.

Download a free sample of the highways market report:



What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Highways Market?

The expansion of the highway market is anticipated to be spurred by an increase in the volume of vehicles. Vehicles, which are systems employed for moving people or things from one location to another, necessitate well-maintained highways. These highways link major cities and rural communities throughout the nation, facilitating the rapid movement of people and goods, making them crucial for vehicles. Thus, the highway market is being fueled by the increasing number of vehicles. The International Energy Agency, an autonomous intergovernmental organization based in France specializing in global energy sector analysis and data, reported in February 2023 an approximately 60% rise in global electric car sales in 2022, exceeding 10 million, compared to 6.6 million sales in 2021. Hence, the growing vehicle count is a significant driver for the highway market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Highways Market?

Major players in the Highways include:

. Granite Construction Inc.

. Fujian Expressway Development Co. Ltd.

. Hunan Communication & Water Conservancy Group Ltd.

. Construction Partners Inc.

. Tutor Perini Corporation

. Stanley Road Construction

. Muscat Road Construction & Civil Works LLC

. PNC Infratech Limited

. New Road Construction Management

. Kokosing Construction Company

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Highways Industry?

Leading corporations in the highways industry are prioritizing the creation of groundbreaking advancements, like GIS-powered software for highway monitoring, to incorporate progressive technologies for immediate traffic supervision, enhanced security, and diminishing environmental footprints. The software that uses Geographic Information Systems (GIS) for the collection, analysis, and depiction of data associated with highway establishments and operations is known as GIS-based highways monitoring software. As an example, in September 2024, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), a Indian organization, launched the GIS-based software to supervise 100 toll booths on the country's national highways, with the intent of improving traffic movement and lessening congestion. This inventive platform facilitates the real-time monitoring of queue span, hold up times, and vehicle velocity, aside from delivering congestion warnings and suggestions for the management of lanes. The software ensures the comprehensive sharing of relevant data, including traffic status, meteorological reports, and local events, thereby enabling pro-active handling of traffic. Having initially focused on the 100 toll booths determined through user comments, the initiative is anticipated to broaden its scope in the future.

What Segments Are Covered In The Highways Market Report?

The highways market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Road Construction And Maintenance, Highway Construction And Maintenance

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

3) By Product Technology: Smart Traffic Management Systems, Smart Transport Management Systems, Monitoring Systems, Communication System

Subsegments:

1) By Road Construction And Maintenance: New Road Construction, Road Rehabilitation And Resurfacing, Routine Maintenance, Emergency Repairs, Road Expansion Projects

2) By Highway Construction And Maintenance: New Highway Construction, Highway Widening Projects, Bridge Construction And Maintenance, Interchange Development, Highway Rehabilitation And Repair

View the full highways market report:



Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Highways Market?

In 2024, North America led the pack as the largest market for highways. The highway market report includes coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Highways Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Highway Driving Assist Global Market Report 2025

report/highway-driving-assist-global-market-report

Roads And Highways Global Market Report 2025

report/roads-and-highways-global-market-report

Smart Transportation Global Market Report 2025

report/smart-transportation-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.