Factory Buildings Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Factory Buildings Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Factory Buildings Market Size And Growth?

The market size for factory buildings has seen a slight increase in the past few years. It's predicted to expand from $290.38 billion in 2024 to $294.59 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5%. The historical period growth can be attributed to factors such as industrial and economic development, government policies and incentives, streamlining of supply chain, availability and expense of labor, as well as market demand for products.

The market size of factory buildings is projected to experience a consistent climb in the coming years, expanding to a worth of $330.84 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. This predicted growth during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as international manufacturing trends, sustainable construction methods, cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, the rise of e-commerce, resilience, and strategies for risk reduction. Key trends anticipated during this forecast period include the incorporation of robotics and automation, customisation to cater to various manufacturing requirements, energy-efficient building solutions, advanced materials and construction practices, and strategies focusing on globalization and regionalization.

Download a free sample of the factory buildings market report:



What Are The Factors Driving The Factory Buildings Market?

Accelerated government spending on infrastructure development is predicted to spur the expansion of the factory buildings market. These funds allocated by the government for infrastructure are designed to bolster national investment levels and potentially stimulate economic growth. Factory buildings, being integral to industrial construction, are a component of this infrastructure development. As a result, the surge in governmental infrastructure spending is expected to amplify the demand for factory buildings. For example, the UK's Office for National Statistics revealed that total infrastructure sector investment rose by 3.9% to reach $18.0 billion (£13.8 billion) in constant prices in 2023. Additionally, the estimated infrastructure net stocks in the market sector witnessed a 0.3% increase from the previous year, hitting $456.9 billion (£350.2 billion) in 2023. Total government infrastructure investment also grew by 9.6% in 2022, amounting to $34.1 billion (£26.0 billion) in current prices, signaling an upward trend from 2021. Consequently, the surge in government spending on infrastructure development greatly contributes to the growth of the factory buildings market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Factory Buildings Market?

Major players in the Factory Buildings include:

. Pretorius Structures Ltd.

. FEG Global Ltd.

. Tasin Company Ltd.

. Ajinomoto Engineering Corporation

. N.S.L Construction Co. Ltd.

. Tata Projects Limited

. Larsen & Toubro Limited

. Hitachi Plant Construction Ltd.

. Primus Builders Inc.

. Sika AG

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Factory Buildings Market?

Adopting innovative technologies is an emerging trend within the factory buildings market. Leading companies are leveraging modern tech to maintain market dominance. Bjarke Ingels Group, an architectural firm hailing from New York, completed a 7,000-square-metre environmentally sustainable furniture factory for Vestre, a Norwegian furniture producer, in the heart of Norway's forests in June 2022. The company has constructed a dynamic factory dedicated to producing urban furniture in an environmentally friendly, carbon-neutral manner. This facility, designed to support a diverse range of manufacturing activities and efficient future production, is built from recycled steel, low-carbon concrete, and locally sourced wood. The venture is expected to be the first industrial building to earn the prestigious BREEAM Outstanding environmental grade.

How Is The Factory Buildings Market Segmented?

The factory buildings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Residential, Non-residential

2) By Material: Aggregates, Bricks, Cement

3) By Construction Type: New Construction, Renovation

4) By Application: Owned, Rental

5) By End User: Private, Public

Subsegments:

1) By Residential: Single-Family Homes, Multi-Family Units

2) By Non-Residential: Industrial Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Institutional Buildings, Mixed-Use Developments

View the full factory buildings market report:



Which Is The Dominating Region For The Factory Buildings Market?

In 2024, the factory buildings market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The report on the factory buildings market includes sections covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Factory Buildings Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Factory Automation Global Market Report 2025

report/factory-automation-global-market-report

Factory Automation Sensor Global Market Report 2025

report/factory-automation-sensor-global-market-report

Factory Buildings Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.