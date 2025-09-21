Roundup: Britain Recognises State Of Palestine Despite U.S. Objection

MENAFN - Nam News Network) LONDON, Sept 22 (NNN-XINHUA) – British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, yesterday, announced that, Britain has formally recognised the State of Palestine, affirming Britain's support for“the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination” and the two-state solution.

He condemned in a video announcement“the man-made humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” adding that,“tens of thousands have been killed, including thousands, as they tried to collect food and water. This death and destruction horrifies us all. It must end.”

In a letter to Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, Starmer noted that,“A two-state solution remains the only pathway to a just and lasting peace for the region. I commend the important commitments you have made on reform and reiterate my support as you deliver them to build the Palestinian state.”

The Financial Times framed Labour's shift as a mix of principle and political calculation. In late July, Britain signaled it would act in Sept, unless Israel took“substantive steps.” With Israel failing to meet these conditions and mounting pressure over Gaza from within Labour and the wider public, Starmer was ultimately pushed towards recognition.

That domestic pressure was reinforced by international outrage over Israel's escalating attacks in Gaza, where the military has massed forces for what Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials described as a major ground and air offensive to“conquer” Gaza City.

According to Gaza-based health authorities, the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip since Oct 7, 2023, has surpassed 65,000.

Facing the deepening crisis in Gaza, the British government stressed that, further action is needed to resolve the conflict.“Recognition is not enough on its own. We are also building consensus with leaders in the region and beyond, around our Framework for Peace, a series of steps that can take us from a ceasefire to a permanent end to the conflict,” the British Foreign Ministry said.

It added that, while Britain's support for Israel's right to exist and the security of its people remains steadfast, the Israeli government must change course, halting its offensive in Gaza, allowing humanitarian aid, and ending illegal settlement expansion in the West Bank.

However, this move put Britain at odds with its closest ally, the United States. President Donald Trump has voiced no support for Palestinian statehood, and during his state visit to Britain last week, he highlighted the divide, telling a press conference that he disagreed with Prime Minister Starmer's plan.“I have a disagreement with the prime minister on that score,” Trump said.

An editorial in The Guardian also noted the strain this divergence revealed, arguing that Trump“could end this war with a phone call,” yet his administration“appears unshiftable, even as public support in the U.S. plummets.”

Also yesterday, Canada, Australia and Portugal announced their recognition of the Palestinian state.– NNN-XINHUA