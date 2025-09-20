BEML Recruitment 2025: 119 Junior Executive Posts Open For B.E/B.Tech Graduates

BEML offers 119 Junior Executive vacancies for E/B graduates in 2025. This is a rare chance to secure a prestigious Central Government job with excellent career growth. Don't miss out-apply now and build a bright future with BEML!

Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), a public sector company, is now inviting applications for Junior Executive positions. This is a great central government job for engineering graduates.

There are 119 Junior Executive vacancies to be filled nationwide. Selected candidates get ₹35,000/month in the first year, rising to ₹43,000 in the fourth year, plus other benefits.

Applicants need a E/B degree. The age limit is 18-29 years. Age relaxation is 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC, providing more opportunities for young people.

No application fee for SC/ST/Ex-s/PwBD. Others must pay ₹500. Selection is based on a Written Test and Certificate Verification, ensuring a transparent process.

Applications are open until September 26, 2025. Apply online only at , BEML's official site. Read the notification to confirm eligibility before applying.