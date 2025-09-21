Glass Curtain Wall Market To Reach USD $90.91 Billion By 2029 At 8.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Glass Curtain Wall Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Glass Curtain Wall Market?

The market size of the glass curtain wall has seen significant growth in the past few years. Its worth will elevate from $60.97 billion in 2024 to $65.47 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The previously observed growth can be credited to factors like urbanization, the construction of skyscrapers, architectural beauty, energy efficiency norms, the provision of natural light and view, and sustainable construction methods.

The market size of the glass curtain wall is anticipated to witness robust expansion in the upcoming years, skyrocketing to a staggering $90.91 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This upsurge during the projection period can be credited to numerous factors like mitigating urban heat island effects, building information modeling (bim), intelligent building integration, robust building designs, and net-zero energy structures. The forecast period will likely see significant trends such as dynamic glass technology, improved transparency and daylighting, advanced high-performance coatings, soundproofing solutions, and prefabrication along with modular systems.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Glass Curtain Wall Global Market Growth?

The swelling consumer expenditure on home refurbishment is propelling the glass curtain wall market's expansion significantly. As glass curtain walls offer a completely revitalised contemporary aesthetic to older buildings and homes through flawless integration of designs and patterns, consumers have begun to invest more into these to achieve a more sophisticated home appearance. For example, the U.S. Census Bureau, a government agency in the United States, reported that retail sales in furniture and home furnishing solutions rose to $12.53 billion in January 2023, up from $11.73 billion in January 2021. Therefore, the escalating expenditure on home refurbishment is anticipated to fuel the growth of the glass curtain wall market in the forthcoming years.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Glass Curtain Wall Market?

Major players in the Glass Curtain Wall include:

. Saint-Gobain SA

. Asahi Glass Ltd.

. Central Glass Co. Ltd.

. Guardian Industries Corp.

. Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

. Avic Sanxin Co. Ltd.

. Schott AG

. China Glass Holdings Limited

. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited.

. Apogee Enterprises Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Glass Curtain Wall Market?

The increasing traction of low emissivity glass curtain walls is a pivotal trend in the glass curtain wall industry. Many major corporations in this field are prioritizing introduction of innovative technology to consolidate their stance. A case in point is the unveiling of a novel curtain wall solution, Reliance-TC LT, by Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope (OBE) in October 2023. OBE is a U.S. entity that supplies architectural glass, metal, and hardware. Their new product is tailored to augment architectural achievement with an emphasis on thermal and seismic resilience, featuring an appealing slim 2-inch sightline that fits contemporary design preferences. The Reliance-TC LT curtain wall is engineered with a dual-pane structure that reaches a U-factor of 0.29, offering superior thermal shielding against severe weather conditions prevalent in the U.S. and Canada.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Glass Curtain Wall Market Report?

The glass curtain wall market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By System Type: Unitized, Stick

2) By Glazing Application: Exterior Glazed, Interior Glazed

3) By End-use: Commercial, Public, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Unitized: Prefabricated Unitized Systems, Panelized Unitized Systems

2) By Stick: Stick-Built Systems, Custom Stick System.

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Glass Curtain Wall Industry?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific led the glass curtain wall market and is anticipated to experience growth. The market report for glass curtain walls encompasses several regions which comprise of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

