Fire Protection Materials For Construction Market To Reach $7.4 Billion By 2029 With 8.5% CAGR

Fire Protection Materials For Construction Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Fire Protection Materials For Construction Market Size And Growth?

The size of the market for fire protection materials in construction has seen a significant increase in the last few years. This expansion is expected to go from $5.02 billion in 2024 to $5.34 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Factors contributing to this historic growth include stricter building codes and regulations, improved safety measures and risk control, urban and population expansion, increased demand for commercial and industrial projects, and requirements set by the insurance industry.

Expectations are high for robust expansion in the fire protection materials for construction market in the coming years. It is projected to reach a value of $7.4 billion in 2029, with an 8.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors like the uptick in high-rise building construction, upgrades to existing structures, advancements in fire-resistant coatings and insulation, and increased infrastructure development contribute this predicted growth. Future trends to watch out for include the advancement of smart fire protection systems, improved fire safety measures for high-rise buildings, enhanced fire testing and certification methods, development of fire-resistant glass, and the integration of bio-based fire protection materials.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Fire Protection Materials For Construction Market?

The construction industry's expansion relates to the sector's amplified output, revenue, and scope over a certain duration, influenced by components like demand, investment, and technological progress. Swift urbanization, economic growth, and augmented government expenditure on infrastructure are some of the driving forces behind the industry's growth. The inclusion of fire protection materials in construction initiatives not only ensures safety but also promotes market expansion by enhancing property value, guaranteeing regulatory adherence, and kindling the demand for creative solutions. As per a June 2023 report by Construction Digital, a UK-based organization linking all construction brands, the construction sector in the UK is anticipated to witness a 12% growth in 2024, followed by an additional 3% in 2025. Consequently, the escalating regulations are likely to fuel the growth of fire protection materials in the construction market in the future.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Fire Protection Materials For Construction Market?

Major players in the Fire Protection Materials For Construction include:

. Hilti Corporation

. 3M Company

. Akzo Nobel N.V.

. Morgan Advanced Materials plc

. Isolatek International Co.

. Sherwin-Williams Company

. Rolf Kuhn GmbH

. Specified Technologies Inc.

. Tremco Incorporated

. BASF SE

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Fire Protection Materials For Construction Market?

Leading manufacturers in the market of fire materials for construction are consistently dedicated to innovative research and technological progress aiming to develop enhanced fire protection materials. These novel materials are designed to better resist fire over extended durations and produce reduced smoke when incinerated. For illustration, Hempel A/S, a Denmark-based coating solutions producer, made public in June 2022 the introduction of a novel protection material known as Hempafire XTR 100, intended specifically for the hydrocarbon PFP (passive fire protection) sector. This minimally weighted coating has been specifically designed for passive fire protection application on downstream assets in the oil and gas industry, boasting of a significantly reduced dry film thickness.

How Is The Fire Protection Materials For Construction Market Segmented?

The fire protection materials for construction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Coatings, Mortar, Sealants And Fillers, Sheets Or Boards, Spray, Preformed Device, Putty, Cast-In Devices, Other Types

2) By Application: Structural, Compartmentation, Opening Protection, Firestopping Materials

3) By End User: Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Coatings: Intumescent Coatings, Cementitious Coatings, Fire Retardant Paints

2) By Mortar: Fire-Resistant Mortar, Cementitious Fire Mortar

3) By Sealants and Fillers: Firestop Sealants, Firestop Fillers

4) By Sheets or Boards: Fire-Resistant Boards, Mineral Wool Boards

5) By Spray: Spray-Applied Fire-Resistive Materials (SFRM), Foam-Based Fire Sprays

6) By Preformed Device: Firestop Collars, Firestop Plugs

7) By Putty: Firestop Putty, Fire-Resistant Sealant Putty

8) By Cast-In Devices: Firestop Cast-In Boxes, Cast-In Fire Protection Devices

9) By Other Types: Fire Blankets, Fire Curtains

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Fire Protection Materials For Construction Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for fire protection materials in the construction industry. The market report for these materials covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

