Fire Safety Equipment Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Development Factors, Current And Future Trends - 2029

How Much Is The Fire Safety Equipment Market Worth?

The market size for fire safety equipment has experienced consistent expansion over recent years. The projection is set at escalating from $47.31 billion in 2024 to $49.42 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include regulatory adherence, escalation in construction of buildings, population rise and urbanization, boosted demand in industrial and commercial sectors, and a growing focus on safety at workplaces.

Expectations are high for robust expansion in the fire safety equipment market in the coming years. The market is predicted to surge to $64.61 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This estimated growth during the forecast period can be linked to rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, heightened fire hazards stemming from climate change, a surge in data center construction, upgrades to current buildings, and enhanced infrastructure development. Major trends to watch in the forecast period comprise intelligent fire safety systems, fire suppression technologies, fire detection and alarm systems, specialized fire protection, and wireless and remote monitoring.

What Are The Factors Driving The Fire Safety Equipment Market?

The anticipated expansion of the construction sector is predicted to steer the growth of the fire safety equipment market in the future. The term 'construction' encompasses the activities of building, modifying, mending, revamping, enhancing, or tearing down any structures. The application of fire safety equipment is extensive in construction sites as a protective measure against fire. To illustrate, Invest India, an investment promotion and facilitation agency based in India, predicts that the value of the construction sector will escalate to $1.4 trillion by 2025. Moreover, by the year 2030, the real estate sector of India is forecasted to value $1 trillion, resulting in a contribution of 13% to the national GDP. As a result, the swift advancement of the construction sector propels the growth of the fire safety equipment market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Fire Safety Equipment Market?

Major players in the Fire Safety Equipment include:

. Bosch Security System Inc.

. Halma plc

. Hochiki Corporation

. Honeywell International Inc.

. Johnson Controls International plc

. Napco Security Technologies Inc.

. Siemens Building Technologies pvt. Ltd.

. Gentex Corporation

. Eaton Corporation Inc.

. Nittan Company Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Fire Safety Equipment Sector?

Leading businesses in the fire safety equipment market, such as Fike Corp., are innovating new products including Fike Fire Monitors in response to the increasing need for fire safety. These autonomous water cannons, Fike Fire Monitors, quickly put out fires in hard-to-reach areas, usually within just 15 seconds of identification. For example, in June 2023, Fike Corp., an American producer and provider of fire protection systems, unveiled their autonomous water cannons named Fike Fire Monitors. They have integrated Fike flame detectors, high-definition cameras, and thermal imaging cameras with these water cannons, facilitating the development of an all-encompassing water-based fire extinguishing system.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Fire Safety Equipment Market Share?

The fire safety equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Extinguisher, Fire Hydrant, Respirator, Other Products

2) By Solution: Fire Detection, Fire Suppression

3) By Technology: Active Fire Safety Systems, Passive Fire Safety Systems

4) By Application: Commercial, Industrial, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Extinguisher: Water-Based Extinguishers, Foam Extinguishers, Powder Extinguishers, CO2 Extinguishers, Wet Chemical Extinguishers

2) By Fire Hydrant: Wet Barrel Hydrants, Dry Barrel Hydrants, Dry Hydrants

3) By Respirator: Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), Air-Purifying Respirators (APR), Escape Respirators

4) By Other Products: Fire Blankets, Fire Hose Reels, Smoke Detectors, Fire Alarm Systems

What Are The Regional Trends In The Fire Safety Equipment Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the fire safety equipment market and is projected to maintain this growth. The market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

