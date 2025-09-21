Bidding Set To Close On A 4BR/2.5BA Home In Fairfax County Mins. From Dulles & The Metro Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

401 Cavendish St., Herndon, VA 20170 (Fairfax County)

Well Built Home on Cul-de-Sac Lot Close to Main Thoroughfares, Schools, Dulles Airport, Metro & More Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces the auction of a 4 BR/2.5 BA home w/attached garage on .26 +/- acre cul-de-sac lot in Hunters Creek Subdivision that backs up to Fairfax County Park Authority Land/Sugarland Run Stream Valley Park-Trail and is only minutes to Dulles and the Metro on Friday, September 26 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“The seller is moving to the New River Valley region of Virginia and has entrusted us with the sale of this well-located, solid home in Fairfax County. Ready for immediate occupancy, the home offers the perfect opportunity for you to update and personalize at your own pace,” said Nicholls.“This rare chance is an incredible opportunity for you.”“The home is ideally located only 1.5 miles to Fairfax County Parkway, 2 miles to Reston Hospital Center, 2 miles or less to all schools, 2.5 miles to Dulles Access Road, 3.5 miles to Rt. 7, 5 miles to Dulles International Airport, 7 miles to the Metro Station , and only a short drive to Sterling, Reston, Ashburn, Tysons Corner/I-495 & Leesburg, VA,” said Nick Arrington, auction marketing coordinator.Arrington further noted that the neighborhood's location is fantastic - Less than two miles to downtown Herndon with shopping, dining, farmers market, Friday Night Live! (a summer concert series), Fortnightly Library and the Washington & Old Dominion Rail to Trail. But all this convenience does not come at the sacrifice of green space; the home is less than a mile from a handful of parks including: Sugarland Run Trail, Runnymede Park and Folly Lick Stream Valley Park.The auction's date, address and highlights follow below:Date: Friday, September 26 @ 11AM EDT.Location: 401 Cavendish St., Herndon, VA 20170 (Fairfax County)4 BR/2.5 BA home on .26 +/- acre cul-de-sac lot in the Hunters Creek subdivision of Fairfax County, VA.This home measures 1,810 +/- gross sf. and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey); dining room; living room; den w/fireplace (wood stove conveys); laundry area (washer/dryer convey); walk-out basement w/paneled walls, windows, sink & upgraded lighting; attic; attached 2 car garage (484 +/- sf.).Wood flooring in kitchen & hall; carpet in remainder of home.Heating & Cooling: Heat Pump/Central AC.Public water & sewer; electric 50 gallon fiberglass water heater w/energy saving timer.Large rear deck (approx. 360 +/- sf.); asphalt driveway.Internet: Verizon/Cox.Other features: 5 year old roof; whole house surge protection; ethernet surge protection; partial home generator hookup.This home backs up to Fairfax County Park Authority Land/Sugarland Run Stream Valley Trail, and has convenient access to wonderful hiking/running trails that traverse a creek. The Hunters Creek neighborhood is comprised of 274 homes in the northeast corner of the Town of Herndon. Membership to the Hunters Creek Swim & Racquet Club are optional and can be purchased separately..For more highlights and details, visit .The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Nick Arrington (703-966-8422) or visit .Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

