Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Charlie Kirk Memorial Service: Donald Trump Calls Conservative Activist 'Martyr For America's Freedom'


2025-09-21 09:00:40
(MENAFN- Live Mint) At Charlie Kirk's memorial service, US President Donald Trump praised the conservative activist as a“great American hero” and“martyr” for freedom as he and other prominent conservatives gathered Sunday evening to honour the slain conservative political activist whose work they say they must now advance.

Here's what Trump said

“He's a martyr now for America's freedom,” Trump said in his tribute.“I know I speak for everyone here today when I say that none of us will ever forget Charlie. And neither now will history.”

The memorial service for Kirk, whom Trump credits with playing a pivotal role in his 2024 election victory, drew tens of thousands of mourners, including Vice President JD Vance, other senior administration officials and young conservatives shaped by the 31-year-old firebrand.

(This is a breaking news)

MENAFN21092025007365015876ID1110091301

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search