Charlie Kirk Memorial Service: Donald Trump Calls Conservative Activist 'Martyr For America's Freedom'
“He's a martyr now for America's freedom,” Trump said in his tribute.“I know I speak for everyone here today when I say that none of us will ever forget Charlie. And neither now will history.”
The memorial service for Kirk, whom Trump credits with playing a pivotal role in his 2024 election victory, drew tens of thousands of mourners, including Vice President JD Vance, other senior administration officials and young conservatives shaped by the 31-year-old firebrand.
(This is a breaking news)
