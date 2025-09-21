Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape And Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Much Is The Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market Worth?

In recent times, the size of the agricultural wastewater treatment market has shown significant growth. The market, which is projected to increase from $2.81 billion in 2024 to $2.99 billion in 2025, will do so at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include the intensification and expansion of agriculture, unawareness and lack of regulations about agricultural wastewater, increased utilization of fertilizers and pesticides in farming methods. Additionally, the influence of agricultural run-off on water quality and concerns about environmental pollution and ecosystem degradation also play a substantial role.

The market for treating agricultural wastewater is projected to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years. Forecasted to reach $4.2 billion by 2029, the market is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is linked to the enforcement of strict environmental laws, increased consciousness about water shortage and preservation, enhanced investment in sustainable agricultural approaches, and a rise in demand for recycled water and organic food products in agriculture. The period is also expected to see trends such as the integration of decentralized systems for wastewater treatment, the utilization of advanced technologies and innovative biological treatment techniques, the application of precision farming to maximize water usage, and the development of affordable and energy-efficient solutions for treatment.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market?

The agricultural wastewater treatment market is anticipated to expand due to a mounting need for agricultural water. This kind of water is used in the cultivation of fresh produce and the maintenance of livestock. By using treated wastewater, farmers can directly benefit through irrigation or indirectly by refilling aquifers, especially at a time where a higher food production is required to support an increasing population. A report by the Bank of America Institute published in November 2023 stated that the amount of agricultural land used for irrigation has more than doubled. Additionally, the use of fertilizer has risen by a factor of over ten since the 1960s. Projections suggest an increase from about 90 million tons in 2000 to over 150 million tons by 2050, thus leading to yearly environmental costs ranging between $200 billion and $800 billion as a result of fertilizer runoff. Consequently, the surge in agricultural water demand is propelling the agricultural wastewater treatment market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market?

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Sector?

Technological advancements have emerged as a major trend in the agricultural wastewater treatment market. Leading firms in this market are leveraging technological innovation to maintain their market dominance. For example, in July 2022, Veolia, a French company specializing in water, waste, and energy management services, unveiled compact wastewater recycling units. These units are equipped with a robust two-stage filtration mechanism, engineered to generate high-quality water from treated wastewater. This water can then be utilized for a variety of applications, such as irrigation and industrial processes. This development is especially crucial as it helps mitigate water scarcity issues by preserving potable water, particularly in drought-stricken areas. It also encourages the implementation of sustainable water management strategies.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market Share?

The agricultural wastewater treatmentmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Physical Solutions, Chemical Solutions, Biological Solutions

2) By Pollutant Source: Point Source, Non-Point Source

3) By Application: Farming, Soil Resources, Groundwater Resources, Dairy, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Physical Solutions: Sedimentation, Filtration, Membrane Separation, Adsorption

2) By Chemical Solutions: Coagulation And Flocculation, Disinfection (Chlorination, Ozonation), Neutralization, Chemical Precipitation

3) By Biological Solutions: Activated Sludge Process, Biofiltration, Anaerobic Digestion, Constructed Wetlands

What Are The Regional Trends In The Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market?

In 2024, the Agricultural Wastewater Treatment market was led by the Asia-Pacific region. The study examines several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

