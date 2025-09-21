New Housing For-Sale Builders Market CAGR To Be At 6.2% From 2025 To 2029 $2550.98 Billion Industry Revenue By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's New Housing For-Sale Builders Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The New Housing For-Sale Builders Market Through 2025?

The scale of the new for-sale housing builders' market has consistently expanded over recent times. The prediction is for growth from $1922.42 billion in 2024 to $2005.25 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. This historical growth has been spurred by factors such as economic development, increased faith among consumers, attractive mortgage rates, population expansion and urban development, openings in employment, and supportive government policies and incentives.

In the coming years, a substantial increase is projected in the size of the new housing for-sale builders market, set to reach $2550.98 billion by 2029 with a 6.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This anticipated development in the forecast period may be due to changes in millennial homeownership behaviors, concerns about affordability, variations in interest rates, as well as sustainable and energy-conserving construction. Other key future trends encompassing the forecast period involve partnerships with proptech startups, concentration on energy efficiency and zero energy homes, the use of modular and prefabricated construction methods, wellness-centered designs, and a surge in urbanization and mixed-use buildings.

Download a free sample of the new housing for-sale builders market report:



What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The New Housing For-Sale Builders Market Landscape?

The market for new homes for sale is projected to expand, driven by a growing population. This refers to the collective group of individuals from a single species cohabiting in the same environment and able to reproduce. The population increase can be attributed to a greater number of individuals reaching reproductive age, a gradual increase in life expectancy, and substantial shifts in fertility rates. The growing population is fueling demand for affordable housing in urban areas, prompting investors to actively invest in both residential and commercial properties, propelling the market's growth. For example, figures released by the US-based intergovernmental organization, United Nations, state that the global population increased from 7.9 billion in 2021 to 8 billion in November 2022. Future estimates expect the population to rise to 8.5 billion by 2030 and further to 9.7 billion by 2050. As such, the burgeoning population is expected to fuel the expansion of the market for new homes for sale.

Who Are The Key Players In The New Housing For-Sale Builders Industry?

Major players in the New Housing For-Sale Builders include:

. Brookfield Corporation

. D.R. Horton Inc.

. Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation

. Lennar Corporation

. TRI Pointe Group Inc.

. PulteGroup Inc.

. M/I Homes Inc.

. Toll Brothers Inc.

. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.

. NVR Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The New Housing For-Sale Builders Market In The Future?

Embracing technological evolution is becoming a prevalent trend in the new housing for-sale builders' sector. To maintain their competitive edge, companies in this industry are employing cutting-edge technologies like AI-powered prop-tech tools. A case in point is Zillow, an American real estate company, which, in April 2024, integrated AI into its key operational practices to refine the process of home searching. By weaving AI technology into its business model, Zillow can finesse its pricing tactics and forecast real estate market trends, providing more precise home appraisals and enhanced services to buyers and sellers. This AI-centric approach turns raw data into actionable findings and immersive customer experiences.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The New Housing For-Sale Builders Market

The new housing for-sale builders market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Property: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Land

2) By Business: Sales, Rental

3) By Mode: Online, Offline

Subsegments:

1) By Residential: Single-Family Homes, Multi-Family Units, Townhouses

2) By Commercial: Retail Spaces, Office Buildings, Mixed-Use Developments

3) By Industrial: Warehouses, Manufacturing Facilities, Distribution Centers

4) By Land: Residential Lots, Commercial Land, Industrial Land

View the full new housing for-sale builders market report:



Global New Housing For-Sale Builders Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific area was leading in the market for new for-sale housing builders. The market report covered regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global New Housing For-Sale Builders Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Global Market Report 2025

/report/newborn-eye-imaging-systems-global-market-report

News Syndicates Global Market Report 2025

/report/news-syndicates-global-market-report

Newspaper Magazines Publishers Global Market Report 2025

/report/newspaper-magazines-publishers-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.