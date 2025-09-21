Building Panels Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Development Factors, Current And Future Trends Till 2029

The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Building Panels Market Worth?

The market for building panels has expanded robustly over the past years. There will be an increase in its worth from $228.35 billion in 2024 to $240.75 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The historic growth rate can be linked to factors such as market competitiveness and innovation, customer interest in prefab homes, government subsidies, and the growth of residential construction.

Over the coming years, the market size of building panels is predicted to witness robust expansion, reaching a valuation of $317.34 billion in 2029 with a 7.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The anticipated growth during the forecast period is largely due to the implementation of sustainable construction methods, rapid urbanization and population expansion, rigorous building rules, concerns about energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. Key trends that will shape the market during the projected timeframe include a shift towards green building materials, the rise of modular construction, increased urbanization and population density, and the enforcement of stringent building standards.

What Are The Factors Driving The Building Panels Market?

The building panels market is projected to be fueled by heightened construction activities. These activities include the assembly of materials to create large structures. Both residential and non-residential construction activity support the growth of the building panel market. Building panels offer numerous advantages, enabling effective, budget-friendly, and sustainable construction processes. As an example, the US Census Bureau reported in July 2024 that the value of construction undertakings increased from $2.01 trillion in May 2023 to $2.14 trillion in May 2024. As a result, the escalation in construction activities will bolster the expansion of the building panels market .

Who Are The Major Players In The Building Panels Market?

Major players in the Building Panels include:

. Panasonic Corporation

. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

. CRH plc.

. BMC Inc.

. Evonik Industries AG

. Huntsman International LLC

. Dow Corning Corporation

. Fletcher Building Limited

. Boral Limited

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Building Panels Sector?

Key players within the building panel industry are strategizing to enhance their market domination by innovating on technological advancements, such as the innovative Fronto V Black Panels. These panels are a specialized type of building panel set for architectural uses, specifically suitable for exterior and interior wall system applications. In September 2024, Indian homeware establishment Vox Inida pioneered the innovative Fronto V Black Panels - a fresh product in their Fronto range of external slat panels. These panels have both façade and ceiling application designs. They boast of a contemporary feel, displaying resistance to mechanical damage and the effects of sunlight. Light in weight and with waterproof features, the Fronto V Black Panels demand zero maintenance, positioning them as the perfect substitute to classic wood façades. These novel panels employ superior thermal printing technology that mimics the look of organic wood, and highlight an assorted grain pattern for amplified aesthetic beauty.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Building Panels Market Share?

The building panels market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Panel Type: Precast Concrete Panels, Vacuum Insulated Panels, Structural Insulated Panels (SIP), Wood-Based Panels, Other Panel Type

2) By Material Type: Concrete, Plastics, Metal, Wood, Silica

3) By Application: Commercial Construction, Residential, Non-Residential

4) By End User: Floors And Roofs, Walls, Columns And Beams, Staircases

Subsegments:

1)By Precast Concrete Panels: Solid Precast Panels, Insulated Precast Panels

2) By Vacuum Insulated Panels: Standard Vacuum Panels, Custom Vacuum Panels

3) By Structural Insulated Panels (SIP): EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) SIPs, XPS (Extruded Polystyrene) SIPs

4) By Wood-Based Panels: Plywood Panels, Particleboard Panels

5) By Other Panel Type: Fiber Cement Panels, Metal Panels

What Are The Regional Trends In The Building Panels Market?

In 2024, the building panels market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

