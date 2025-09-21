Intrinseque Health Secures ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification, Reinforcing Global Leadership In Quality And Data Security

- Intrinseque Health

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Intrinseque Health announced that it has successfully achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the internationally recognised standard for information security management. This new accomplishment enhances the company's already extensive portfolio of certifications - EN ISO 13485, ISO 9001, and GDPMDS - further solidifying its position as a trusted global partner for clinical trial support services.

Intrinseque Health has consistently been recognised for delivering operational excellence and quality-driven clinical supply chain solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research organisations. The addition of ISO/IEC 27001:2022 marks a significant step forward, ensuring that the company's systems not only deliver quality and compliance but also protect sensitive information with the highest levels of security.

“Information security is no longer optional - it is a fundamental expectation from our clients and partners,” - said Nitin Jain , President & CEO of Intrinseque Health.“By achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, we are demonstrating our proactive commitment to safeguarding information assets. This reinforces the trust placed in us by global stakeholders and ensures that our organisation continues to meet, and even exceed, international benchmarks for both quality and security.”

The certification process involved a comprehensive independent audit, which evaluated Intrinseque Health's governance framework, risk management protocols, and security infrastructure. The successful outcome confirms that the company has established an integrated system that not only prevents data breaches and mitigates risks but also ensures business continuity and resilience in a dynamic regulatory environment.

“With our existing certifications - EN ISO 13485, ISO 9001, and GDPMDS - we already had a strong foundation in quality and operational excellence. The addition of ISO 27001 strengthens this foundation by embedding rigorous standards of data security and privacy. Together, these certifications reflect our belief that ethical responsibility, quality management, and information security are inseparable pillars of sustainable success. Our clients can remain confident that Intrinseque Health will continue to deliver services with integrity, reliability, and respect for the most critical asset in today's world: information.”- Mr. Jain added:

As the clinical research industry faces increasingly complex challenges - from regulatory compliance to data protection - Intrinseque Health's achievement of ISO/IEC 27001:2022 represents a milestone that enhances its ability to support global clinical trials with confidence and credibility.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health is an EN ISO 13485, ISO 9001, GDPMDS and now ISO 27001 certified global clinical development support organisation, accomplished in facilitating the development of clinical trial studies globally. Around the globe, Intrinseque Health has offices in countries like the United States (Delaware), The Netherlands (Amsterdam), United Kingdom (London), China (Beijing), Taiwan (Taipei) & Korea (Seoul), India (Delhi), Malaysia (Melaka) and Singapore. Being managed by drug development professionals with over 300 years of combined experience supporting global clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, the team at Intrinseque Health knows and understands the needs of the clients while providing best-in-class solutions to overcome the hurdles and pain points of conducting a clinical trial.

Intrinseque Health is the industry expert in solving clinical supply chain challenges, such as product availability & lead times, selection of in-country sourcing Vs. import, import regulations and IOR/EOR requirements, storage & warehousing, kitting, labelling & printing, installation, calibration, validation, servicing & maintenance of equipment and supplies, local sourcing, and procurement services, all while maintaining the highest levels of quality throughout study timelines. Intrinseque Health engages early with its clients and utilises an operational methodology based on a proven, cost-effective clinical supply chain strategy for each clinical trial. It firmly believes that even the most minor and essential items, irrespective of their utility, should be there every time because nothing is more important than the value of patients' life. Intrinseque Health aims to become the global leader in clinical trial support services and constantly thrives in innovating and offering unique solutions.

Prajjwal Sharma

Intrinseque Health

+65 9101 9015

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Intrinseque Health - An EN ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 27001 and GDPMDS, A Global Clinical Supply Chain Organisation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.