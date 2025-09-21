Automotive Equipment Leasing Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments With The Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Equipment Leasing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Automotive Equipment Leasing Market Through 2025?

The automotive equipment leasing market size has seen swift expansion over the past years. An increase from $523.79 billion in 2024 to $581.15 billion in 2025 is anticipated, which indicates an 11.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors contributing to this historical upsurge include economic circumstances, business growth, advancements in technology, fleet administration, and tax incentives.

The leasing automotive equipment market is projected to witness swift expansion in the coming years. It is estimated to reach a value of $889.49 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The predicted growth during this period can be linked to factors such as urbanization and last-mile delivery, adaptable financial alternatives, advancements in technology-assisted fleet management, and increasing ownership costs. Key trends expected to shape the market in the forecast period encompass leasing of electric vehicles, autonomous and connected vehicles, environmental-friendly and green activities, the practice of remote work and telecommuting, and digital transformation in leasing operations.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Automotive Equipment Leasing Market?

The surge in IoT (Internet of Things) connections is predicted to fuel the expansion of the automotive equipment leasing market in the future. IoT refers to the web of tangible objects incorporated with sensors, software, and other forms of technology that allows them to gather and share data with other devices and systems over the internet. Companies involved in automotive equipment leasing usually oversee fleets of vehicles and equipment. Real-time data concerning location, condition, and usage is provided by IoT sensors installed in these vehicles. Akamai Technologies Inc., a U.S.-based internet organization, projected in August 2022 that the number of IoT connections would surge from 15.1 billion in 2021 to about 23.3 billion in 2025. Consequently, the growth of the automotive equipment leasing market is being driven by the hike in IoT (Internet of Things) connections.

Which Players Dominate The Automotive Equipment Leasing Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Automotive Equipment Leasing include:

. Enterprise Holdings Inc.

. Daimler AG

. LeasePlan Corporation NV

. Ford Motor Co

. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

. Avis Budget Group Inc.

. Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

. ALD Automotive

. Penske Truck Leasing

. Ryder System Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Automotive Equipment Leasing Market?

The key players in the automotive equipment leasing market are focusing on technological innovations such as financing and lease schemes in order to enhance efficiency and address the changing requirements of the consumers. Financing schemes offer loans or credit for purchasing products or services with a definitive repayment plan. Lease schemes, on the other hand, permit the usage of assets for a certain term in return for regular payments, without transferring ownership until the lease period ends. For instance, in January 2024, Morrico Equipment, a company based in the US that specializes in sales and rentals, initiated heavy machinery financing and leasing schemes. These schemes allow companies to procure crucial machinery while maintaining liquidity for other business requirements. Through flexible payment alternatives and possible tax advantages, these initiatives improve cash flow control and minimize financial risks. Ultimately, they allow access to up-to-date equipment, promoting business expansion and enhancing operational effectiveness across multiple sectors.

Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The automotive equipment leasingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Passenger Car Rental, Passenger Car Leasing, Truck, Utility Trailer, And RV (Recreational Vehicle) Rental And Leasing

2) By Mode: Online, Offline

3) By Lease Type: Closed Ended Lease, Option To Buy Lease, Sub-Vented Lease, Other Lease Types

Subsegments:

1) By Passenger Car Rental: Short-Term Passenger Car Rental, Long-Term Passenger Car Rental

2) By Passenger Car Leasing: Personal Car Leasing, Corporate Car Leasing

3) By Truck: Light Duty Truck Leasing, Heavy Duty Truck Leasing

4) By Utility Trailer: Enclosed Utility Trailer Leasing, Open Utility Trailer Leasing

5) By RV (Recreational Vehicle) Rental And Leasing: RV Rental, RV Leasing



Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Automotive Equipment Leasing Market?

In 2024, the automotive equipment leasing market was led by Western Europe, with Asia-Pacific coming in as the runner-up. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

