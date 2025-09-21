Talentuch Will Host Expert Webinar On UAE Employment Law Compliance Sweeping 2025 Reforms

Anastasia Dondich, Recruitment Lead at Talentuch

The UAE's 2025 labor law reforms introduce stricter penalties, mandatory fixed-term contracts, expanded Emiratisation, and faster visa/WPS processes

- Anastasia Dondich, Recruitment Lead at TalentuchCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the UAE implements the most significant labor law reforms in over a decade, international companies entering or operating in the market face rising compliance challenges, stricter penalties, and a rapidly evolving regulatory framework.For everyone planning to expand their business to the UAE, Talentuch is hosting two webinars in October, which will equip HR leaders and business executives with the knowledge needed to operate confidently and lawfully in the UAE.Landmark Reforms in UAE Employment LawThe UAE has introduced far-reaching amendments through Federal Decree-Law No. 9 of 2024, which came into effect on August 31, 2024.Key updates include:- Expanded dispute resolution powers for MOHRE. Decisions on claims up to AED 50,000 now carry the weight of court orders.- Harsher penalties and fines: for serious violations, companies will pay up to AED 1 million, particularly for unauthorized employment and fictitious hiring.- Mandatory fixed-term contracts: unlimited contracts eliminated; flexible work models (remote, part-time, temporary, job-sharing) are now formally recognized.- Visa and WPS updates: faster visa processing, broader Wage Protection System coverage, and new Green/Golden visa categories.- Extended Emiratisation obligations now apply to companies with as few as 20 employees in key sectors, with fines for non-compliance rising through 2025.According to recent reports, 94% of UAE companies experienced higher compliance requirements in 2024, with average corporate compliance costs rising by 23% (Kayrouz & Associates, 2025). For international firms, the risk of non-compliance has never been greater.Talentuch Webinars: Practical Guidance for HR and Business LeadersTo help companies manage these reforms, Talentuch is hosting two targeted online sessions led by Rinki Dutta, Head of People & Culture at Hala in Dubai, and former HR leader at Unilever, EY, and Dell Technologies. With over 13 years of international HR experience, Rinki will provide hands-on strategies to align HR practices and business operations with UAE requirements.Talentuch UAE Webinar: Register hereWhy Attend?- Understand the latest UAE labor law changes and their business impact.- Learn how to avoid fines and disputes through full legal compliance.- Gain insights into structuring HR policies, contracts, and workforce planning in line with UAE law.- Receive guidance tailored to HR professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs managing or planning UAE operations.About TalentuchTalentuch is an international recruitment services provider with expertise in helping global companies scale into new markets. Through its HR Community webinars, Talentuch connects business leaders with industry experts to share practical insights on compliance, recruitment, and global workforce management.

