Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

NEW YORK -- Kuwait's Amir Representative His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, congratulated the President of the United Nations General Assembly Annalena Baerbock for gaining the confidence of the international community, wishing her success in her new tasks.

KUWAIT -- The State of Kuwait welcomes the announcements by the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada of their formal recognition of the sisterly State of Palestine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

CAIRO -- Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad AbulGheit welcomed the announcement by the governments of the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia to officially recognize the State of Palestine.

CAIRO -- Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding to enhance cooperation in the areas of regional security and diplomatic capabilities. (end) mb