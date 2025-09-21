Portugal Officially Recognizes The State Of Palestine

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 21 (Petra) – Portugal announced Monday that it has officially recognized the State of Palestine, joining the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia in granting formal recognition.According to AFP, Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel told reporters in New York on the eve of the United Nations General Assembly that "recognition of the State of Palestine reflects a consistent and fundamental policy widely accepted internationally."He added that "Portugal calls for a two-state solution as the only path to a lasting and just peace, fostering coexistence and peaceful relations between Israel and Palestine."