Portugal Officially Recognizes The State Of Palestine
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 21 (Petra) – Portugal announced Monday that it has officially recognized the State of Palestine, joining the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia in granting formal recognition.
According to AFP, Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel told reporters in New York on the eve of the United Nations General Assembly that "recognition of the State of Palestine reflects a consistent and fundamental policy widely accepted internationally."
He added that "Portugal calls for a two-state solution as the only path to a lasting and just peace, fostering coexistence and peaceful relations between Israel and Palestine."
Amman, Sept. 21 (Petra) – Portugal announced Monday that it has officially recognized the State of Palestine, joining the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia in granting formal recognition.
According to AFP, Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel told reporters in New York on the eve of the United Nations General Assembly that "recognition of the State of Palestine reflects a consistent and fundamental policy widely accepted internationally."
He added that "Portugal calls for a two-state solution as the only path to a lasting and just peace, fostering coexistence and peaceful relations between Israel and Palestine."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment