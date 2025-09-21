King Meets With Members Of Jordanian American Physicians Association

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Sep 21 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II met on Sunday with members of the Jordanian American Physicians Association (JAPA), as part of His Majesty's commitment to meeting with Jordanians abroad and exploring opportunities to support the Kingdom's medical sector.During the meeting, held in New York, the King expressed his pride in the achievements of Jordanians abroad and his continued support for their initiatives, which serve the nation and develop its vital sectors.Highlighting the significance of JAPA's achievements and its continued support for the health sector in Jordan, His Majesty affirmed his confidence in the capabilities of Jordanians.JAPA contributes to supporting medical institutions in the Kingdom through the exchange of professional expertise. Its members have also contributed to the establishment and rehabilitation of integrated primary care centres in Jordan.JAPA also provides financial and academic support to Jordanian medical students in the United States.Moreover, JAPA contributes to humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza by collecting donations to treat and care for children with cancer in Gaza at the King Hussein Cancer Centre.The meeting also touched on ways to transfer expertise and modern technologies to the Jordanian health sector, and to benefit from the expertise of Jordanian doctors residing in the US, as well as JAPA's future plans to support the health sector in Jordan.Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh and Jordan's Ambassador to the United States Dina Kawar attended the meeting.