Russian Forces Attack Poltava Region With Drones, Fire Breaks Out At Industrial Facility

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Volodymyr Kohut, acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"This evening, the Poltava region came under attack by enemy UAVs. A strike on an industrial facility in the Poltava district caused a fire, which was contained by State Emergency Service units," the statement said.

According to Kohut, one of the drones also crashed in an open area in the Myrhorod district.

No casualties were reported.

Russians destroy administrative building in Sadove, Kherson community

On September 20, Russian attacks damaged civilian infrastructure in the Myrhorod and Poltava districts of the Poltava region.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service