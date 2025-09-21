Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Forces Attack Poltava Region With Drones, Fire Breaks Out At Industrial Facility

Russian Forces Attack Poltava Region With Drones, Fire Breaks Out At Industrial Facility


2025-09-21 07:06:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Volodymyr Kohut, acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"This evening, the Poltava region came under attack by enemy UAVs. A strike on an industrial facility in the Poltava district caused a fire, which was contained by State Emergency Service units," the statement said.

According to Kohut, one of the drones also crashed in an open area in the Myrhorod district.

No casualties were reported.

Read also: Russians destroy administrative building in Sadove, Kherson community

On September 20, Russian attacks damaged civilian infrastructure in the Myrhorod and Poltava districts of the Poltava region.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

MENAFN21092025000193011044ID1110091114

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search