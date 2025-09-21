Associate Professor of workplace and business law, UTS Business School, University of Technology Sydney

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Dr Giuseppe Carabetta is an Associate Professor of workplace and business law with the UTS Business School. His research expertise lies in the fields of employment law and workplace dispute resolution.

He is the principal Australian scholar in police employment law, and his research in this field is widely recognised in Australia and internationally. His research has been cited in Supreme Court and Court of Appeal decisions in Australia, and he has advised national bodies and federal workplace relations ministers on matters concerning public sector employment.

Giuseppe lectures in employment relations law and business law. He has received a series of teaching excellence awards at National, University and Faculty levels; including two national Office for Learning and Teaching Awards, two University of Sydney Vice-Chancellor's Awards for Outstanding Teaching, and various Business School awards. He was recently conferred a Senior Fellowship Award by the Higher Education Academy, United Kingdom.

As well as employment law and workplace dispute resolution, Giuseppe is actively involved in sports law. He has facilitated workshops for professional sporting bodies such as the national Rugby Union Players Association, and moderated industry panel discussions including the Data Privacy, Marketing, Research and the Consumer Leaders Forum for the Association of Market and Social Research Organisation.

Before joining UTS, Giuseppe held long-standing appointments at the University of Sydney (2004-2022). He is a visiting scholar at the University of Bologna, Italy and guest presenter on Labour Arbitration at Osgoode Hall Law School at York University, Canada. He has served on various advisory committees including the New South Wales Law Society's Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee and its Specialist Accreditation Dispute Resolution Advisory Committee.

Giuseppe holds a PhD in Law from the University of Sydney, a Masters degree with Honours in Labour Law from the University of Sydney and a Bachelor's in Economics from Macquarie University, Sydney. He is a Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy, United Kingdom.



2022–present Assoc. Prof., University of Technology, Sydney 2005–2022 Lecturer; Senior Lecturer, University of Sydney

Experience