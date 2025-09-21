World Public Assembly Kicks Off In Moscow
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- The first World Public Assembly kicked off in the Russian capital, Moscow, with Kuwaiti and international participation in a dialogue that seeks to promote the values of cooperation, unity, and peace among the peoples of the world.
Valentina Matvienko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly, said in her opening remarks that "this event constitutes a prestigious platform for developing public diplomacy and strengthening dialogue between countries," noting the importance of building a world of mutual respect and understanding.
In a video message to the participants, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that adhering to spiritual and moral values, such as family, patriotism, and respect for one's roots, is a fundamental factor in confronting current global challenges.
For her part, Kawthar Al-Jouan, President of the Women's Institute for Development and Peace in Kuwait, told KUNA that Kuwaiti participation aims to enhance the role of women and youth in development and global peacebuilding.
She emphasized that dialogue between cultures and shared human values constitutes a fundamental pillar for achieving stability, international cooperation, and establishing the foundations of a new world based on respect and conscious unity among peoples.
The organizing committee said in a press statement that the participants represent more than 150 countries and bring together thousands of delegates, including prominent public figures, international leaders, politicians, diplomats, experts in the fields of education, culture, and peace, as well as astronauts, representatives of world religions, and representatives of governmental, international, and non-governmental organizations. (end)
dan
dan
