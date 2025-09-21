Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arab Parliament Welcomes UK, Canadian, Australian Recognitions Of Palestine State


2025-09-21 07:04:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament welcomed on Sunday the historical announcement by the governments of the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia to officially recognize the State of Palestine.
In a statement, President of the Arab Parliament Mohammad Al-Yamahi said that these recognitions strengthen the Palestinian status at international level, and support Palestinian people right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
This historic development represents a strong message to the international community to take effective action to end the occupation, stop its crimes against the Palestinian people, and achieve a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, Al-Yamahi added.
He further reiterated the Arab Parliament's firm position to support the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, establish their independent and sovereign state, and mobilize the recognition of the State of Palestine as the right way to achieve security and stability in the region. (end)
