Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Muslim World League Welcomes UK, Canadian, Australian Recognitions Of Palestine State


2025-09-21 07:04:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- The Muslim World League (MWL) welcomed ON Sunday the announcement by the governments of the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia to officially recognize the State of Palestine.
In a statement issued by the MWL, Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa commended this historic decision by the three governments, stressing that it reflects a firm commitment to the principles of justice and their effective values, in light of the historical and legal rights of the Palestinian people.
Al-Issa noted that this recognition has come aligning with efforts to achieve the two-state solution, and ahead of the High-Level Conference on the Palestinian Issue, to be held at the summit level tomorrow, Monday, 22 September 2025, and co-chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the French Republic.
He further emphasized that this position represents the only viable path to achieving comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in the region. (end)
ash


MENAFN21092025000071011013ID1110091063

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search