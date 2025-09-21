Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Sec. Of State Tackles GCC Security With Saudi Arabia FM


2025-09-21 07:04:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio affirmed, Sunday during a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, on the US commitment to security of the GCC countries.
US State department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said Secretary Rubio reinforced the United States' commitment to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) security.
The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed Syria and Sudan, along with efforts to secure the return of the hostages from Gaza, address urgent humanitarian needs, and ensure Hamas plays no role in the future of Gaza. (end)
