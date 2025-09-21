Al-Jouan Underlines Importance Of Ending The Suffering In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- The President of the Women's Institute for Development and Peace in Kuwait Kawthar Al-Jouan stressed Sunday on the importance of ending the suffering of the Palestinian people and holding the Israeli occupation accountable for its attacks on civilians, as this is a fundamental step towards achieving international peace and security.
In her speech before the First Public Assembly of the Peoples of the World, Al-Jouan emphasized that "targeting women, children, and the elderly in Palestine is a flagrant violation of the Geneva Conventions and all international conventions," asserting that "these practices constitute crimes of genocide, whose perpetrators must be held accountable before the international community, and foremost in the International Criminal Court."
She noted that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has emphasized the need to support regional and international efforts to combat terrorism for the safety and stability of peoples, and that peace is Kuwait's goal and its path to achieving security and stability.
Al-Jouan emphasized that strengthening the role of Arab women in building peace and development is one of the pillars of Kuwait's participation in the global forum.
Al-Jouan added that commemorating the International Day of Peace, recognized by the United Nations on September 21 of each year, "represents an important occasion to renew the global commitment to rejecting violence and establishing a culture of dialogue and coexistence," calling for "an end to the aggression on Gaza and paving the way for peaceful solutions that stop the bloodshed and preserve the legitimate rights of peoples."
Earlier, the first World Public Assembly kicked off in the Russian capital, Moscow, with Kuwaiti and international participation in a dialogue that seeks to promote the values of cooperation, unity, and peace among the peoples of the world. (Pickup previous)
