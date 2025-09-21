Positivity Unleashedtm 2025: The Global Mega Launch Experience - November 22, 2025, Phoenix, Arizona

It is time to LAUNCH | Join the Mega LAUNCH-A-THON TODAY! Registration is open - - Get a HYPE SQUAD Ticket and amplify by 10! Yes 10 friend and family front and center when you are on the BIG STAGE - This is a MUST! Get that HYPE SQUAD registered TODAY!

Speaker | Business | Author | Creative Arts Showcases & Competitions. 7 Events | 1 Week | 1,500 Seats Total | Prizes | Cash | Be Seen | It's Your Time!

- Dr. Krystylle RichardsonPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A bold new movement is set to arrive in Arizona this November. Positivity UnleashedTM 2025 – The Global Mega Launch Experience will bring together voices, visions, and ventures from across the globe in a weeklong convergence of faith, creativity, and entrepreneurship.From November 16–23, multiple venues across Phoenix and Mesa will host what organizers describe as“seven events in one,” culminating in the BIG STAGE showcase on Saturday, November 22 at the Kroc Center in Phoenix. The venue seats 350, and with the full week of programming, speakers, authors, entrepreneurs, vendors, and sponsors will have the opportunity to reach a combined live audience of up to 1,000 people.A Launchpad for BrillianceThe vision behind Positivity UnleashedTM is to provide a single platform where diverse talents and ideas can be launched together. Over the course of the week, the initiative will highlight:SPEAK ITTM – Speaker showcases that put new voices on the BIG STAGE.LEGACY INKTM – Author spotlights where emerging and established writers present their works.BUILDTHATBIZTM – A business marketplace spotlighting entrepreneurs, startups, and founders.FLOWTM – Creative arts competitions in dance, spoken word, and music.The BEACONTM Awards – Honoring community leaders through a collective recognition model.WORTHYTM Gospel Fest – An evening of worship, choirs, and music that closes the grand stage.Give Hope-a-Thon – A philanthropic drive uniting attendees in service to the community.Executive Producer Dr. Krystylle Richardson, Global Ambassador of Innovation with ICN, emphasized the broader vision:“This is about launching brilliance. Whether it is a business, a book, a nonprofit, or a work of art, Positivity UnleashedTM exists to shine a light on people and help their ideas take flight.”Recognition, Rewards, and Rising TalentLive competitions will add excitement across the week. In each showcase category, participants will have the opportunity to gain recognition and earn awards. The prize pool grows as participation expands, with cash awards potentially reaching $1,000.Performers in dance and spoken word will have curated opportunities to present original pieces tied to the Life InnovationTM Music Library. Business leaders, authors, and speakers will present projects before audiences that include peers, potential investors, and community influencers.Launch-A-Thon MomentumThe Launch-A-Thon will serve as a collective momentum tracker where participants unveil multiple ventures or initiatives during the week. This symbolic thermometer of launches will reflect the collective creativity of the community, highlighting how much brilliance can be activated when innovation and collaboration converge.A Hype Squad ExperienceAn innovative element of the week is the Posse TicketTM and Hype Squad SeatingTM. Participants may bring personal cheering sections into the event, creating an atmosphere where energy is amplified. When an individual takes the BIG STAGE, supporters move into the front row, turning each moment into a powerful celebration of both the speaker and their community.Community Engagement and NetworkingPositivity UnleashedTM 2025 emphasizes both giving and receiving. Through the Empowerment ExchangeTM, attendees will engage in structured speed networking sessions designed to maximize professional and creative connections.Another highlight is The Victory VaultTM, a collective prize pool of donated products, services, and resources. General attendees will have the chance to win the vault, creating a unique symbol of shared generosity and community support.Honoring Leaders and Celebrating FaithThe week concludes with two significant components:The BEACONTM Awards – A recognition collective where community leaders can spotlight their key volunteers and staff on the BIG STAGE. Honorees will also be featured in a future press release, with select recognition extending to streaming TV for global visibility.WORTHYTM Gospel Celebration – A worship gathering featuring choirs, dancers, and praise teams, demonstrating how creativity, business, and faith align in powerful ways.Opportunities for Vendors and SponsorsVendors and sponsors are invited to take part in the initiative. Multiple sponsorship levels are available, offering benefits such as on-stage acknowledgments, interviews, digital features, magazine placement, and long-term visibility beyond the event. Local and national organizations will have the opportunity to partner in fueling the momentum of this global launch.A Global Vision Rooted in ArizonaAlthough staged in Phoenix and Mesa, the vision extends far beyond Arizona. Dr. Richardson, recognized globally as The W.I.S.E. DaktariTM and Chief Architect of the Positivity UnleashedTM Mega Movement, has traveled to nearly 40 countries teaching, leading, and innovating. She views the event as an extension of her mission to impact one billion lives worldwide through measurable innovation, faith, and community transformation.According to Richardson:“Arizona has always been a place of launch for me personally. Bringing this global initiative here is both a homecoming and a beginning. The expectation is that participants will leave this experience equipped, encouraged, and empowered to step into 2026 with clarity and confidence.”About the OrganizersPositivity UnleashedTM 2025 is powered by Life Innovation GlobalTM, G3QARA, and a coalition of community partners. Life Innovation GlobalTM is a leadership and innovation hub founded by Dr. Richardson, focusing on wealth creation, entrepreneurial innovation, sustainability, and execution. The event represents a new phase of its outreach-merging entrepreneurship, artistry, and philanthropy in a single celebration.Key DatesNovember 16–23, 2025 – Week of pre-events, showcases, and competitions in Phoenix and Mesa.November 22, 2025 (12–9 PM) – The BIG STAGE at the Kroc Center in Phoenix, featuring speakers, authors, entrepreneurs, artists, awards, and gospel celebration.Contact InformationFor details on Positivity UnleashedTM 2025, including opportunities for sponsorship, participation, or media coverage, visit LifeInnovationGlobal or eventbrite.

